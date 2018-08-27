  1. Home
Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/27 04:51
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Chicago 004 001 200—7 11 0
Detroit 000 001 001—2 12 1

Kopech, Cedeno (7), Gomez (8), Santiago (9), Fry (9) and Narvaez; Zimmermann, Farmer (7), Smoker (7), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Kopech 1-0. L_Zimmermann 6-6. Sv_Fry (3). HRs_Chicago, Palka (19). Detroit, Rodriguez (2).

___

Boston 000 001 000—1 3 1
Tampa Bay 203 101 20x—9 12 0

Eovaldi, Kelly (5), Hembree (6), Barnes (7), Kimbrel (8) and Leon; Snell, Castillo (7), Kittredge (8) and Perez. W_Snell 16-5. L_Eovaldi 5-6.

___

INTERLEAGUE
Philadelphia 212 000 030—8 14 0
Toronto 002 000 010—3 7 0

Velasquez, Garcia (6), Neris (7), Hunter (8), Dominguez (9) and Ramos; Estrada, Shafer (3), Mayza (6), Petricka (7), Clippard (8), Biagini (8) and Jansen. W_Velasquez 9-9. L_Estrada 7-10. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (22), Hoskins (26), Ramos (1), Santana (19). Toronto, Grichuk (18), Morales (21).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 000 001 030—4 9 0
Miami 000 000 000—0 2 1

Gausman, Biddle (6), Winkler (7), Brach (8), Minter (9) and Flowers; Lopez, Guerra (6), Rucinski (8), Graves (9) and Holaday. W_Gausman 9-9. L_Lopez 2-4.

___

Washington 000 001 086—15 16 0
New York 000 000 000— 0 3 0

J.Rodriguez, Holland (7), Miller (8), K.Herrera (9), Glover (9) and Kieboom; Matz, Sewald (8), Bashlor (8), Oswalt (9) and Nido. W_J.Rodriguez 2-1. L_Matz 5-11. HRs_Washington, Eaton (5), Difo (5), Reynolds (12).