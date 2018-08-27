|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|JMartinez Bos
|124
|475
|96
|160
|.337
|Betts Bos
|112
|438
|104
|147
|.336
|Altuve Hou
|108
|423
|68
|140
|.331
|Segura Sea
|119
|490
|80
|155
|.316
|MMachado Bal
|96
|365
|48
|115
|.315
|Trout LAA
|111
|379
|84
|119
|.314
|MSmith TB
|116
|374
|50
|115
|.307
|Merrifield KC
|126
|494
|61
|151
|.306
|Brantley Cle
|116
|463
|73
|139
|.300
|MDuffy TB
|110
|427
|47
|128
|.300
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 39; JMartinez, Boston, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Stanton, New York, 32; NCruz, Seattle, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 27; Betts, Boston, 27.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 110; KDavis, Oakland, 103; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 85; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 83; Stanton, New York, 82; Bregman, Houston, 79; Lowrie, Oakland, 79; NCruz, Seattle, 79.
|Pitching
Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Severino, New York, 16-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-7; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-8; Sale, Boston, 12-4; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 12-5.