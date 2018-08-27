LONDON (AP) — Fulham's expensive summer signings earned it a first Premier League win of the season as the west London team beat Burnley 4-2 in a six-goal thriller on Sunday.

Fulham demonstrated why many have tipped the newly promoted side to survive in the top flight, creating chances at will against one of last season's meanest defenses and converting four of them.

Jean Michael Seri fired in a wonder strike from 25 yards (meters) early on, while Aleksandar Mitrovic scored from two headers — the second assisted by Luciano Vietto on his first start for the club — before Andre Schuerrle added a fourth late on.

For Burnley, Jeff Hendrick canceled out Seri's early goal with a close-range finish, and James Tarkowski pulled it back to 3-2 just before halftime, but Sean Dyche's side remains winless after three Premier League games.