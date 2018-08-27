KEELUNG (Taiwan News) -- Friday night (Aug. 24) saw the climax of the Keelung Ghost Festival, including a parade with brightly lit floats and a spectacular burning of water lanterns in Badouzi Harbor (八斗子漁港).

The first phase of the festival, which lasted until about 10:30 p.m., consisted of a loud parade with floats, marching bands, Taoist deities, colorful lanterns and souped up cars making a loop around the heart of Keelung City.

At around 11 p.m., the crowds then made their way to Badouzi Harbor where 15 clans lined up elaborately decorated paper homes and stuffed them with joss paper to pay homage to their ancestors. Taoists priests then began chanting and followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

For the crescendo, the 15 mini-mansions were set ablaze and guided into the ocean by squads of divers.

The 160-year-old Keelung Ghost Festival originated from a great number of deaths and unclaimed bodies caused by numerous international wars and armed fights among immigrants from southern China in the past that had happened on the sea off the port city as well as inland.

The people of Keelung consider it important to treat and comfort the spirits of the numerous people who died in the tragic incidents, including foreigners. Therefore, the people of Keelung regard the ghost festival as significant as Chinese New Year.