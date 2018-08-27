LONDON (AP) — The husband of a British-Iranian charity worker who has been held in Iran for more than two years says his wife hasn't been granted an extension to her temporary release from prison.

Richard Ratcliffe had hoped the three-day leave would lead to permanent freedom for his wife, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. But on Sunday, he said Iranian authorities told her she had to return to prison by sunset.

The Free Nazanin campaign released images Thursday showing Zaghari-Ratcliffe hugging her 4-year-old daughter, Gabriella, during her release.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested during a holiday with her daughter in April 2016. Iranian authorities accuse her of plotting against the government. Her family has denied the allegation and insists she was in Iran to visit family.

She had worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency.