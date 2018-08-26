Crowds shelter from the rain as the British Grand Prix MotoGP is delayed at Silverstone, England, Sunday Aug. 26, 2018. (David Davies/PA via AP)
Safety officials talk with track marshals as the British MotoGP Grand Prix is delayed because of heavy rain at Silverstone, England, Sunday Aug. 26, 2
The motorcycle of MotoGP rider Thomas Luthi of Switzerland sits outside the team box while the teams wait for a decision on the start of the British M
SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — The British Grand Prix in MotoGP has been canceled because of bad weather.
Officials said track conditions at Silverstone have been deemed "too unsafe" after a bout of heavy rain before Sunday's race.
It is the 12th of 19 races on the MotoGP calendar.
Jorge Lorenzo had been due to start on pole position, with championship leader Marc Marquez in fifth place.