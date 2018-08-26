|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|0
|9
|Man City
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|2
|7
|Bournemouth
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|7
|Chelsea
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|6
|Watford
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|6
|Tottenham
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|6
|Leicester
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|6
|Everton
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|5
|5
|Man United
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Crystal Palace
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Arsenal
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6
|3
|Brighton
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|3
|Wolverhampton
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|5
|2
|Cardiff
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Southampton
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
|Burnley
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Huddersfield
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|9
|1
|Fulham
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|0
|West Ham
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|9
|0
|Saturday, Aug. 25
Wolverhampton 1, Man City 1
Bournemouth 2, Everton 2
Huddersfield 0, Cardiff 0
Southampton 1, Leicester 2
Arsenal 3, West Ham 1
Liverpool 1, Brighton 0
|Sunday, Aug. 26
Watford vs. Crystal Palace 1230 GMT
Newcastle vs. Chelsea 1500 GMT
Fulham vs. Burnley 1500 GMT
|Monday, Aug. 27
Man United vs. Tottenham 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leeds
|5
|4
|1
|0
|14
|4
|13
|Middlesbrough
|5
|4
|1
|0
|9
|2
|13
|Bolton
|5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|6
|10
|Aston Villa
|5
|2
|3
|0
|10
|7
|9
|Blackburn
|5
|2
|3
|0
|6
|4
|9
|Derby
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|7
|9
|Sheffield United
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|7
|9
|Brentford
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|5
|8
|Bristol City
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|5
|8
|Swansea
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|4
|8
|West Brom
|5
|2
|1
|2
|13
|8
|7
|Wigan
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|8
|7
|Nottingham Forest
|5
|1
|4
|0
|7
|6
|7
|Sheffield Wednesday
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|8
|7
|Rotherham
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|10
|6
|Millwall
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|5
|Stoke
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|9
|5
|Norwich
|5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|11
|4
|Hull
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|9
|4
|Preston
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|7
|4
|Birmingham
|5
|0
|3
|2
|4
|6
|3
|QPR
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|13
|3
|Reading
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|7
|2
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|8
|2
|Tuesday, Aug. 21
Swansea 2, Leeds 2
Rotherham 2, Hull 3
Derby 2, Ipswich 0
QPR 0, Bristol City 3
|Wednesday, Aug. 22
Blackburn 2, Reading 2
Aston Villa 2, Brentford 2
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Millwall 1
Norwich 2, Preston 0
Bolton 1, Birmingham 0
Stoke 0, Wigan 3
|Friday, Aug. 24
Middlesbrough 1, West Brom 0
|Saturday, Aug. 25
Bolton 0, Sheffield United 3
Swansea 0, Bristol City 1
Stoke 2, Hull 0
QPR 1, Wigan 0
Norwich 0, Leeds 3
Derby 2, Preston 0
Blackburn 1, Brentford 0
Aston Villa 1, Reading 1
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Ipswich 1
Nottingham Forest 2, Birmingham 2
|Sunday, Aug. 26
Rotherham 1, Millwall 0
|Friday, Aug. 31
Leeds vs. Middlesbrough 1845 GMT
|Saturday, Sept. 1
Hull vs. Derby 1400 GMT
Reading vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT
West Brom vs. Stoke 1400 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa 1400 GMT
Wigan vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT
Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest 1400 GMT
Preston vs. Bolton 1400 GMT
Birmingham vs. QPR 1400 GMT
Millwall vs. Swansea 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Sept. 2
Ipswich vs. Norwich 1100 GMT
Bristol City vs. Blackburn 1230 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Peterborough
|5
|5
|0
|0
|15
|4
|15
|Sunderland
|5
|4
|1
|0
|12
|4
|13
|Portsmouth
|5
|4
|1
|0
|9
|3
|13
|Walsall
|5
|4
|1
|0
|10
|5
|13
|Barnsley
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|2
|11
|Fleetwood Town
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|3
|8
|Doncaster
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|3
|8
|Accrington Stanley
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|7
|8
|Gillingham
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|8
|7
|Luton Town
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|7
|7
|Southend
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|6
|7
|Blackpool
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|3
|6
|Bradford
|5
|2
|0
|3
|3
|6
|6
|Charlton
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5
|5
|AFC Wimbledon
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|5
|5
|Coventry
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|5
|5
|Wycombe
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|7
|5
|Scunthorpe
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|12
|5
|Rochdale
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|13
|4
|Bristol Rovers
|5
|1
|0
|4
|5
|8
|3
|Burton Albion
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|9
|3
|Oxford United
|5
|1
|0
|4
|6
|14
|3
|Shrewsbury
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|6
|2
|Plymouth
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|10
|2
|Tuesday, Aug. 21
Blackpool 2, Coventry 0
Plymouth 1, Wycombe 1
Charlton 0, Peterborough 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Walsall 3
Luton Town 2, Southend 0
Rochdale 0, Barnsley 4
Bradford 1, Burton Albion 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Portsmouth 2
Doncaster 0, Shrewsbury 0
Oxford United 2, Accrington Stanley 3
|Wednesday, Aug. 22
Gillingham 1, Sunderland 4
Scunthorpe 0, Fleetwood Town 5
|Saturday, Aug. 25
Bristol Rovers 0, Southend 1
Bradford 1, Wycombe 2
Blackpool 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Rochdale 1, Walsall 2
Gillingham 1, Coventry 1
Oxford United 3, Burton Albion 1
Doncaster 0, Portsmouth 0
Scunthorpe 2, Barnsley 2
Charlton 0, Fleetwood Town 0
AFC Wimbledon 1, Sunderland 2
Plymouth 1, Peterborough 5
Luton Town 3, Shrewsbury 2
|Saturday, Sept. 1
Walsall vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Bradford 1400 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT
Sunderland vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT
Wycombe vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Charlton 1400 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT
Coventry vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT
Burton Albion vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT
Barnsley vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT
Peterborough vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lincoln City
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|4
|13
|Milton Keynes Dons
|5
|3
|2
|0
|5
|2
|11
|Exeter
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|3
|10
|Carlisle
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|6
|10
|Newport County
|5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|6
|10
|Colchester
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|3
|8
|Yeovil
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|3
|8
|Oldham
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|4
|8
|Tranmere
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|5
|8
|Stevenage
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|5
|8
|Swindon
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|11
|8
|Forest Green
|5
|1
|4
|0
|7
|4
|7
|Mansfield Town
|5
|1
|4
|0
|7
|4
|7
|Crawley Town
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|8
|7
|Port Vale
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|5
|6
|Northampton
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|7
|5
|Grimsby Town
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|5
|Crewe
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|8
|4
|Bury
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|7
|4
|Cheltenham
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|4
|Cambridge United
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|10
|4
|Morecambe
|5
|1
|0
|4
|1
|11
|3
|Macclesfield
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5
|10
|2
|Notts County
|5
|0
|1
|4
|5
|13
|1
|Tuesday, Aug. 21
Tranmere 0, Mansfield Town 0
Macclesfield 1, Cheltenham 1
Newport County 3, Notts County 2
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Grimsby Town 1
Forest Green 0, Stevenage 0
Colchester 6, Crewe 0
Carlisle 2, Port Vale 1
Lincoln City 2, Bury 1
Yeovil 0, Oldham 0
Crawley Town 2, Swindon 2
Morecambe 1, Northampton 0
Cambridge United 0, Exeter 2
|Saturday, Aug. 25
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Exeter 0
Carlisle 1, Crewe 0
Tranmere 1, Port Vale 0
Morecambe 0, Oldham 2
Colchester 1, Northampton 2
Yeovil 2, Stevenage 0
Newport County 1, Grimsby Town 0
Macclesfield 1, Mansfield Town 1
Forest Green 1, Swindon 1
Cambridge United 0, Cheltenham 1
Crawley Town 3, Bury 2
Lincoln City 3, Notts County 1
|Saturday, Sept. 1
Port Vale vs. Newport County 1400 GMT
Swindon vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Colchester 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT
Bury vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT
Oldham vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT
Northampton vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT
Notts County vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT
Stevenage vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT