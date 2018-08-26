|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|90
|41
|.687
|—
|New York
|82
|47
|.636
|7
|Tampa Bay
|69
|61
|.531
|20½
|Toronto
|60
|69
|.465
|29
|Baltimore
|37
|93
|.285
|52½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|73
|56
|.566
|—
|Minnesota
|61
|68
|.473
|12
|Detroit
|53
|77
|.408
|20½
|Chicago
|50
|79
|.388
|23
|Kansas City
|40
|90
|.308
|33½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|79
|50
|.612
|—
|Oakland
|78
|52
|.600
|1½
|Seattle
|74
|56
|.569
|5½
|Los Angeles
|63
|67
|.485
|16½
|Texas
|58
|73
|.443
|22
___
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 3, 1st game
San Francisco 5, Texas 3
Toronto 8, Philadelphia 6
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 1, 2nd game
Oakland 6, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 7, Cleveland 1
Seattle 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings
Houston 8, L.A. Angels 3
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 8:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-4), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 3-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-12), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 3-3) at Houston (Morton 13-3), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 10-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.