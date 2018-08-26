WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Chelsea and Watford look for a third straight win to start the Premier League season when they play Newcastle and Crystal Palace, respectively. Also, Fulham hosts Burnley. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. By 1800 GMT. Plus separate reports on all three games.

CYC--SPANISH VUELTA

CAMINITO DEL REY, Spain — The second stage of the Spanish Vuelta takes riders on a hilly ride inland from the seaside town of Marbella to a finish atop the Caminito del Rey. UPCOMING: 300 words. By 1800 GMT.

CAR--F1-BELGIAN GP

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton starts from pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix as he looks to extend his championship lead over Sebastian Vettel, who starts from second on the grid. Hamilton beat Vettel from pole last year. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By 1600 GMT.

ASIAN GAMES ROUNDUP

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A day after a delivering the historic first medal for a combined Koreas team, the women's dragon boat crew has upgraded to gold at the Asian Games. By John Pye. SENT: 602 words, photos.

— ASIAN GAMES-CAMBODIAN GOLD — Asian Games: Gold for Cambodia by Californian born in Texas. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 414 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Real Madrid visits Girona to try to win its second in a row at the start of the Spanish league, while Sevilla looks for its second consecutive victory when it hosts Villarreal. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. By 2300 GMT.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Two of Serie A's top scorers go head to head when Mauro Icardi of Inter Milan welcomes Andrea Belotti and Torino to the San Siro. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos. By 2100 GMT.

MOT--BRITISH GP

SILVERSTONE, England — Jorge Lorenzo starts on pole position in wet conditions at the British Grand Prix in MotoGP, with championship leader Marc Marquez in fifth place. UPCOMING: 150 words, photos. By 1400 GMT.

SOC--EVERTON-KEANE'S HEAD INJURY

LIVERPOOL, England — Everton defender Michael Keane has a hairline fracture of the skull and will be unable to touch a ball with his head for up to four weeks. SENT: 116 words, photos.

GLF--NORTHERN TRUST

PARAMUS, New Jersey — Bryson DeChambeau has a four-shot lead in The Northern Trust with a chance to lead the FedEx Cup and make a strong case as a Ryder Cup pick. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. By 2300 GMT.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

REGINA, Saskatchewan — Brooke Henderson took the lead into the final round of the CP Women's Open, chasing a breakthrough home victory. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. By 0030 GMT.

ALSO:

— US--MCCAIN-ARIZONA SPORTS — John McCain mourned by Arizona sports community. By John Marshall. SENT: 589 words, photos.

— HKO--RUSSIA-BIGGEST ARENA — Russian billionaire promises world's biggest hockey arena. SENT: 119 words.

— ATH--2019 WORLDS-COE — Coe confident of "full house" at 2019 worlds in Qatar. By John Pye. SENT: 351 words.

