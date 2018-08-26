  1. Home
Fire kills 8, including 6 children, in Chicago

By  Associated Press
2018/08/26 21:35
Chicago firefighters walk under tape at the scene of a fire that killed several people including multiple children Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Chicago.

People stand around at the scene after a fire killed several people including multiple children Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Chicago.

People carry things away from the scene of a fire that killed several people including multiple children Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Chicago.

American Red Cross workers remain at the scene after a fire killed several people including multiple children Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Chicago.

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a fire in a Chicago neighborhood has left eight people dead, including six children.

Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago told reporters that one of the children who was killed in the fire early Sunday was an infant.

The cause of the blaze hasn't been determined.

Officials say firefighters were called around 4 a.m. to a house fire in the city's Little Village neighborhood. At least two buildings caught fire, one of them a coach house.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said those killed were all from the same residence. He says investigators have not found working smoke detectors.