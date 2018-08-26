Taipei, Aug. 26 (CNA) A southwesterly airflow is expected to bring extremely heavy rain or torrential rain to parts of central and southern Taiwan from Sunday until Wednesday, according to Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecaster Wang Pin-hsiang.

Under the influence of the southwesterly airflow, central and southern Taiwan can expect extremely heavy rain over the next few days, while there is a chance of torrential rain in the south, Wang said.

The weather in other areas is also forecast to be unstable, with chances of showers or thunderstorms, while heavy rain cannot be ruled out, Wang added.

Meanwhile, heavy rain or extremely heavy rain is forecast for the Hengchun peninsula Sunday night, while southern and southeastern areas can also expect heavy rain, according the CWB.

The bureau also warned of possible landslides and falling rocks in mountainous areas, as well as potential flooding in low-lying areas.

In addition, the bureau issued an extremely heavy rain alert for Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Taitung County and Pingtung County.

Extremely heavy rain means accumulated rainfall of more than 200mm in 24 hours or more than 100mm in three hours, according to the CWB.

Meanwhile, Yilan, Hualien and Changhua counties, as well as Chiayi City and Chiayi County were put on alert for heavy rain, meaning accumulated rainfall of more than 80mm in 24 hours or more than 40mm of rainfall in one hour, according to the CWB.