A former high ranking Vatican official has called on Pope Francis to resign, accusing the pontiff of knowing about sex abuse allegations against a prominent US cardinal for five years before finally accepting his resignation last month.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano laid out his argument in an 11-page letter that was published Sunday in the National Catholic Register and another conservative site, LifeSiteNews.

The 77-year-old Vigano, an arch-conservative with strong anti-homosexual views, said he told the pope in 2013 that Cardinal Theodore McCarrick had faced voluminous allegations of sexually abusing lower-ranking seminarians and priests.

Vigano, who was the Vatican's ambassador to the US from 2011 to 2016, wrote that he told Francis: "Holy Father, I don't know if you know Cardinal McCarrick, but if you ask the Congregation of Bishops, there is a dossier this thick about him. He corrupted generations of seminarians and priests and Pope Benedict ordered him to withdraw to a life of prayer and penance."

Vigano added that he was surprised to see that shortly thereafter McCarrick began traveling on missions on behalf of the church. He reportedly went to China, and was known to have been one of the Vatican's intermediaries involved in the US—Cuba talks in 2014.

The Vatican didn't immediately comment Sunday, as Pope Francis continues his two-day visit to Ireland. In a morning sermon in Knock, Ireland the pontiff spoke out against sex abuse, telling the crowd, "I beg forgiveness."

He vowed there would be no more cover-ups, and said the church would work assiduously to prevent such abuses in the future.

McCarrick is the first Cardinal in living memory to resign his position in the church's hierarchy. His departure came after a review found that allegations he sexually abused a 16-year-old boy were credible.

He is one of the highest-ranking church officials to face child sex abuse allegations. Cardinal George Pell, the Vatican's third-highest ranking official, is currently on trail in Australia where he faces similar sex abuse charges.

A cascade of child sex abuse scandals — dating back to 2002 and a then-shocking expose by the Boston Globe newspaper — have shaken the foundations of the 1.2 billion-member Catholic Church.

The latest revelations emerged earlier this month in the US state of Pennsylvania where a grand jury report found that 300 priests had abused more than 1,000 children over 70 years across six dioceses.

Archbishop Vigano's letter also railed against "homosexual networks present in the Church," with the word "homosexual" appearing 18 times, while the word "child" appears just twice.

