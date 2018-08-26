TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) on Sunday personally delivered the document that declares the Qing-era Chen Yue-ji Residence (陳悅記祖宅) in Taipei as a national historic site to the Chen family, the owner of the residence, to express her appreciation for the family’s dedication that has resulted in the preservation of the cultural asset. .

Chen Yue-ji Residence, built in 1807 and located on Yanping North Road, is locally called Teacher’s Residence (老師府) because of the exceptional facts that three descendants of the residence builder passed the provincial civil service examination (舉人) in the Qing dynasty and one of them later served as a teacher in several local schools.

It’s worth noting that Yue-ji is not a person’s name, but rather the genealogical name of the Chen family.

The residence is a compound of duplex four-entrance siheyuan and is said to be the largest ancient courtyard house in Taipei.

Chen Yue-ji Residence, originally a municipal historic site, was declared a national historic site by the Ministry of Culture on August 22.

Cheng said documents of this kind are usually mailed out, but she delivered it to the Chen family because she wanted to personally thank the family for safeguarding the residence and preserving a part of Taiwan culture for more than 200 years.

The owner of a culture asset used to pay for 10% of the cost for restoring the cultural asset, but since the regulations have been amended, now the owner will only have to pay for 5% of the cost, she said, adding that in addition the budget for the ministry's Bureau of Cultural Heritage will triple next year, from about NT$90 million to NT$30 million.

