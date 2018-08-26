Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, August 26, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;27;23;A t-storm in spots;28;23;SSW;11;82%;54%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;40;33;Mostly sunny, warm;43;33;N;13;47%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and windy;34;22;Sunshine and breezy;34;21;W;29;47%;1%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;29;22;Plenty of sunshine;28;21;E;19;61%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;19;13;Spotty showers;19;13;WSW;28;73%;61%;5

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;15;12;Clouds and sunshine;16;10;SW;10;73%;42%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;35;18;Plenty of sunshine;34;19;SE;13;17%;1%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower or two;15;8;A shower in places;18;9;NW;16;70%;66%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;Sunny and beautiful;24;12;ENE;11;42%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;32;23;Partly sunny;29;24;NNW;11;60%;44%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;15;8;Clouds and sun;16;9;N;5;75%;25%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;45;27;Plenty of sun;42;26;NNW;17;21%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;22;High clouds;35;23;SSW;10;53%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;WSW;17;69%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;SW;14;76%;74%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;27;21;Decreasing clouds;28;21;SW;17;72%;28%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;31;23;Clouds and sun;30;22;SE;8;67%;70%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A p.m. t-storm;26;13;Cooler;21;14;W;10;81%;44%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;21;11;Partly sunny;21;12;W;19;43%;8%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;19;9;A t-storm in spots;18;8;ESE;14;68%;55%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;29;15;Partly sunny, nice;29;14;E;19;41%;6%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;17;10;Partly sunny, warmer;23;12;NW;16;51%;1%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Increasing clouds;19;13;Spotty showers;20;11;WSW;15;69%;66%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and hot;33;19;Showers and t-storms;32;18;NE;8;50%;66%;5

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;17;12;Partly sunny, warmer;24;11;NW;8;65%;20%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;18;11;Mainly cloudy;20;11;N;18;61%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;31;18;Partly sunny;30;18;N;7;39%;39%;7

Busan, South Korea;Spotty showers;29;25;Spotty showers;29;25;SW;14;79%;82%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;36;25;Partly sunny, nice;34;24;N;13;43%;25%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;11;9;A passing shower;13;10;NW;19;60%;80%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A shower or t-storm;28;19;SE;6;56%;60%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;35;28;Becoming cloudy;36;27;SW;13;59%;66%;6

Chicago, United States;Areas of morning fog;32;25;Partly sunny;32;25;SSW;20;66%;20%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;SSW;13;79%;84%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or two;18;13;Spotty showers;17;13;WSW;23;68%;83%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and clouds;30;25;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;WSW;11;72%;23%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;36;26;Sunny;36;26;SSE;16;53%;4%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;Partly sunny;31;19;SE;13;65%;27%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;36;27;Showers and t-storms;31;27;NE;12;84%;78%;3

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;32;17;Mostly sunny;33;13;W;13;23%;9%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;SSE;16;75%;79%;6

Dili, East Timor;Warm with some sun;30;21;Mostly sunny;32;21;E;11;58%;44%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Considerable clouds;19;11;Periods of sun;18;9;WSW;25;74%;9%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;33;15;Plenty of sunshine;32;15;NNE;11;17%;1%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;29;24;Partly sunny, humid;29;24;ENE;22;76%;27%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;25;Becoming cloudy;35;26;E;10;68%;31%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;27;11;Plenty of sunshine;30;12;ESE;11;26%;3%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ESE;12;68%;59%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Turning cloudy;18;10;Partial sunshine;18;10;SW;19;68%;36%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;SSW;16;81%;65%;6

Hong Kong, China;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;27;SW;10;73%;79%;5

Honolulu, United States;Variable cloudiness;31;25;A shower in spots;30;24;ENE;15;66%;84%;3

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;29;22;An afternoon shower;27;21;W;12;76%;73%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;33;24;Turning sunny;35;24;N;13;63%;17%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Lots of sun, humid;28;23;Clouds and sun;29;23;NE;14;68%;34%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Periods of sun;33;24;Mostly sunny;35;24;E;12;57%;27%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;39;30;Partly sunny, warm;36;29;NNE;18;51%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sun, some clouds;25;2;Sunny, not as warm;19;3;SSW;11;21%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;37;15;Plenty of sunshine;33;15;NNW;6;20%;2%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy and breezy;30;25;Periods of sun;30;25;SW;17;66%;29%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy;28;20;Showers and t-storms;28;20;ESE;8;87%;95%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;39;27;Clouds and sun, warm;39;27;SSW;20;34%;27%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, warm;32;16;Partly sunny, warm;31;17;WSW;9;43%;7%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;27;E;21;60%;47%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;31;22;Clouds and sun;33;23;W;10;54%;55%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A thunderstorm;33;27;S;14;77%;79%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A t-storm in spots;33;23;E;8;73%;55%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower;12;-2;Partly sunny;14;-1;NE;11;45%;44%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;29;22;A shower or t-storm;28;23;SSW;12;79%;66%;12

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;18;15;Mostly sunny;19;15;S;13;76%;13%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sun;32;17;Plenty of sun;32;18;WNW;9;54%;6%;8

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;17;12;Partly sunny;19;10;W;21;66%;6%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;27;18;Low clouds, then sun;27;19;S;9;63%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm in spots;29;20;Partly sunny;26;21;W;10;77%;26%;10

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;33;18;Partly sunny;36;19;E;5;33%;6%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;28;Clouds and sun;31;27;NNW;16;67%;74%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;33;23;Thunderstorm;30;23;N;6;81%;76%;3

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SW;11;72%;55%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Becoming cloudy;14;6;Clouds and sun;13;4;SSE;12;54%;4%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;S;7;55%;80%;11

Miami, United States;A morning t-storm;32;27;A morning t-storm;32;27;E;14;71%;74%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;23;13;Showers and t-storms;17;9;N;13;96%;83%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Periods of sun, nice;28;24;Some sun, pleasant;28;24;SSW;19;70%;60%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine;16;8;Clouds and sunshine;19;8;N;15;66%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Not as warm;26;18;Becoming cloudy;29;22;SSW;5;67%;81%;5

Moscow, Russia;High clouds, warm;27;13;Sunny and very warm;28;15;S;11;42%;1%;4

Mumbai, India;A few showers;29;24;Spotty showers;28;24;WSW;15;85%;93%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;24;12;A stray t-shower;24;13;NNE;10;66%;77%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;28;22;Mostly sunny, warmer;32;24;SW;9;61%;7%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;34;22;NW;14;52%;3%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Not as warm;20;11;Afternoon showers;21;10;S;14;68%;85%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, humid;34;24;Clouds and sun;34;24;N;9;60%;32%;9

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;17;7;Spotty showers;15;9;NE;9;78%;84%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm in spots;27;17;A shower or t-storm;28;22;SW;13;79%;80%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;28;25;Spotty showers;28;25;SE;25;79%;81%;9

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;NW;10;81%;84%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;32;24;Showers around;32;23;ENE;9;73%;70%;12

Paris, France;Nice with some sun;23;17;Spotty showers;23;10;N;11;64%;59%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and delightful;22;8;Mostly sunny;19;12;NW;16;74%;83%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;WSW;15;72%;66%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower;32;23;An afternoon shower;29;24;SSE;24;89%;66%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;E;9;53%;51%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;19;9;Partly sunny;23;13;WSW;11;32%;26%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;30;17;Mostly sunny, humid;30;20;NW;8;73%;13%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;24;11;A shower in the p.m.;24;11;SE;16;42%;66%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;31;21;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;SW;16;63%;2%;9

Recife, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;28;22;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;SE;14;61%;70%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;12;8;Cloudy, p.m. rain;11;7;E;38;71%;92%;1

Riga, Latvia;Couple of t-storms;20;11;Sun and clouds;21;11;SE;5;62%;13%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Occasional rain;21;18;Morning rain;21;18;E;12;72%;68%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;41;26;Mostly sunny;42;25;ENE;12;11%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;27;15;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;N;9;43%;1%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;20;14;Partly sunny;20;12;N;14;74%;33%;4

San Francisco, United States;Clouds to sun;19;14;Low clouds, then sun;20;15;WSW;17;73%;27%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;ENE;9;76%;84%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;26;A shower in places;31;25;E;21;69%;75%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;NW;8;87%;66%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;28;17;Clouds and sun;28;15;W;10;33%;6%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;27;8;Mostly sunny, nice;22;8;ESE;6;48%;4%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;NNE;7;76%;55%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;30;13;Sunny and hot;35;16;NNW;7;48%;43%;8

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;18;13;Mostly sunny;22;12;NE;9;65%;2%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy, p.m. rain;28;20;Morning rain;28;23;SE;7;76%;100%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;29;27;Partly sunny;33;27;SE;20;70%;34%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, nice;33;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SSE;12;73%;72%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;29;16;Showers and t-storms;22;15;WNW;11;87%;72%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;25;Some sun, a shower;30;25;ENE;18;70%;79%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mainly cloudy;18;9;Mostly cloudy;18;13;S;13;64%;72%;1

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;16;12;Windy with some sun;14;7;S;32;56%;8%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Couple of t-storms;31;26;Periods of rain;32;26;NE;10;80%;94%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy;20;12;Some brightening;19;11;SW;14;62%;44%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;29;15;Plenty of sun;30;16;NNE;11;26%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;30;18;Mostly sunny;29;18;NE;12;44%;16%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;38;23;Plenty of sun;35;23;SE;11;18%;1%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny;31;25;NNW;13;51%;27%;9

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;31;20;Partly sunny;31;20;NE;7;58%;36%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;35;27;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ESE;16;62%;89%;9

Toronto, Canada;Humid and warmer;28;21;A morning t-storm;28;23;SW;16;86%;61%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;35;25;Sunny and beautiful;32;25;NNE;11;55%;2%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;32;21;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;WNW;20;51%;1%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warmer;20;8;A t-shower in spots;20;9;NNE;11;63%;43%;6

Vancouver, Canada;A shower or two;18;11;Sunshine and warmer;23;13;ENE;8;61%;3%;5

Vienna, Austria;Occasional rain;19;9;Partly sunny, warmer;23;14;SW;7;44%;1%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;23;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SW;9;75%;64%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;21;11;More clouds than sun;19;10;SSW;8;71%;30%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;16;9;Sun and some clouds;21;11;SW;7;60%;5%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;14;11;Mostly sunny, windy;15;11;NNW;37;73%;4%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, downpours;29;24;Showers and t-storms;28;25;SW;11;83%;93%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;35;17;Mostly sunny;32;16;NE;6;39%;11%;8

_____

