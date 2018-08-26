Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, August 26, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;81;74;A t-storm in spots;83;74;SSW;7;82%;54%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;104;91;Mostly sunny, warm;110;91;N;8;47%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and windy;94;71;Sunshine and breezy;93;69;W;18;47%;1%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;84;71;Plenty of sunshine;83;70;E;12;61%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;66;55;Spotty showers;66;55;WSW;17;73%;61%;5

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;60;53;Clouds and sunshine;61;51;SW;6;73%;42%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;95;65;Plenty of sunshine;93;67;SE;8;17%;1%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower or two;58;47;A shower in places;64;49;NW;10;70%;66%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;68;41;Sunny and beautiful;75;54;ENE;7;42%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;89;73;Partly sunny;85;75;NNW;7;60%;44%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;59;47;Clouds and sun;60;49;N;3;75%;25%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;113;81;Plenty of sun;108;79;NNW;11;21%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;72;High clouds;95;73;SSW;6;53%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;81;68;A t-storm in spots;80;67;WSW;10;69%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;88;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;SW;9;76%;74%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;80;70;Decreasing clouds;83;70;SW;11;72%;28%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;88;73;Clouds and sun;86;72;SE;5;67%;70%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A p.m. t-storm;79;55;Cooler;69;57;W;6;81%;44%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;70;52;Partly sunny;70;54;W;12;43%;8%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;66;48;A t-storm in spots;64;47;ESE;8;68%;55%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;84;59;Partly sunny, nice;84;58;E;12;41%;6%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;63;50;Partly sunny, warmer;73;54;NW;10;51%;1%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Increasing clouds;66;56;Spotty showers;67;52;WSW;10;69%;66%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and hot;92;67;Showers and t-storms;89;65;NE;5;50%;66%;5

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;63;54;Partly sunny, warmer;74;51;NW;5;65%;20%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;65;51;Mainly cloudy;68;52;N;11;61%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;88;65;Partly sunny;86;64;N;5;39%;39%;7

Busan, South Korea;Spotty showers;84;76;Spotty showers;85;77;SW;9;79%;82%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;96;76;Partly sunny, nice;94;75;N;8;43%;25%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;52;47;A passing shower;55;51;NW;12;60%;80%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;68;A shower or t-storm;82;67;SE;4;56%;60%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;95;82;Becoming cloudy;97;80;SW;8;59%;66%;6

Chicago, United States;Areas of morning fog;90;77;Partly sunny;90;78;SSW;13;66%;20%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;87;77;A shower in the a.m.;85;77;SSW;8;79%;84%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or two;65;55;Spotty showers;63;56;WSW;14;68%;83%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and clouds;87;78;Clouds and sun, nice;86;78;WSW;7;72%;23%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;97;79;Sunny;98;79;SSE;10;53%;4%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;86;68;Partly sunny;87;67;SE;8;65%;27%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;97;80;Showers and t-storms;88;81;NE;7;84%;78%;3

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;90;63;Mostly sunny;91;55;W;8;23%;9%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;93;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;80;SSE;10;75%;79%;6

Dili, East Timor;Warm with some sun;86;69;Mostly sunny;89;70;E;7;58%;44%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Considerable clouds;66;52;Periods of sun;65;48;WSW;16;74%;9%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;91;60;Plenty of sunshine;89;59;NNE;7;17%;1%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;84;75;Partly sunny, humid;83;75;ENE;14;76%;27%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;95;76;Becoming cloudy;95;78;E;6;68%;31%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;81;52;Plenty of sunshine;86;53;ESE;7;26%;3%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;73;A t-storm in spots;89;74;ESE;7;68%;59%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Turning cloudy;64;50;Partial sunshine;64;50;SW;12;68%;36%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;77;SSW;10;81%;65%;6

Hong Kong, China;A p.m. t-storm;90;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;80;SW;6;73%;79%;5

Honolulu, United States;Variable cloudiness;87;78;A shower in spots;86;76;ENE;9;66%;84%;3

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;84;72;An afternoon shower;80;71;W;8;76%;73%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;92;75;Turning sunny;94;76;N;8;63%;17%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Lots of sun, humid;82;73;Clouds and sun;85;74;NE;9;68%;34%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Periods of sun;91;76;Mostly sunny;94;76;E;8;57%;27%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;102;86;Partly sunny, warm;97;85;NNE;11;51%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sun, some clouds;78;36;Sunny, not as warm;67;38;SSW;7;21%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;99;60;Plenty of sunshine;91;59;NNW;4;20%;2%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy and breezy;85;77;Periods of sun;87;77;SW;11;66%;29%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy;82;68;Showers and t-storms;82;68;ESE;5;87%;95%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;102;81;Clouds and sun, warm;103;81;SSW;13;34%;27%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, warm;90;61;Partly sunny, warm;88;62;WSW;6;43%;7%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A t-storm in spots;90;80;E;13;60%;47%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;87;71;Clouds and sun;92;73;W;6;54%;55%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;92;81;A thunderstorm;91;81;S;9;77%;79%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;74;A t-storm in spots;91;74;E;5;73%;55%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower;54;29;Partly sunny;57;29;NE;7;45%;44%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;85;72;A shower or t-storm;83;74;SSW;7;79%;66%;12

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;65;59;Mostly sunny;66;59;S;8;76%;13%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sun;89;63;Plenty of sun;89;65;WNW;6;54%;6%;8

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;63;53;Partly sunny;67;51;W;13;66%;6%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;81;65;Low clouds, then sun;81;67;S;6;63%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm in spots;85;69;Partly sunny;78;70;W;6;77%;26%;10

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;91;64;Partly sunny;97;67;E;3;33%;6%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;88;82;Clouds and sun;89;81;NNW;10;67%;74%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;91;73;Thunderstorm;86;73;N;4;81%;76%;3

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;77;A t-storm in spots;88;77;SW;7;72%;55%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Becoming cloudy;57;43;Clouds and sun;55;38;SSE;7;54%;4%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;56;A p.m. t-storm;74;55;S;5;55%;80%;11

Miami, United States;A morning t-storm;89;80;A morning t-storm;89;80;E;9;71%;74%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;74;56;Showers and t-storms;62;48;N;8;96%;83%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Periods of sun, nice;82;75;Some sun, pleasant;83;75;SSW;12;70%;60%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine;61;47;Clouds and sunshine;66;47;N;9;66%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Not as warm;79;65;Becoming cloudy;84;71;SSW;3;67%;81%;5

Moscow, Russia;High clouds, warm;81;55;Sunny and very warm;83;59;S;7;42%;1%;4

Mumbai, India;A few showers;84;75;Spotty showers;83;76;WSW;9;85%;93%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;75;53;A stray t-shower;76;55;NNE;6;66%;77%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;83;72;Mostly sunny, warmer;90;75;SW;6;61%;7%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;93;71;Mostly sunny;92;71;NW;9;52%;3%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Not as warm;68;51;Afternoon showers;69;50;S;9;68%;85%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, humid;92;76;Clouds and sun;93;74;N;6;60%;32%;9

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;63;44;Spotty showers;59;49;NE;6;78%;84%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm in spots;80;62;A shower or t-storm;82;71;SW;8;79%;80%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;83;77;Spotty showers;82;77;SE;16;79%;81%;9

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;NW;6;81%;84%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;90;75;Showers around;90;74;ENE;5;73%;70%;12

Paris, France;Nice with some sun;73;62;Spotty showers;73;51;N;7;64%;59%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and delightful;72;47;Mostly sunny;66;54;NW;10;74%;83%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;WSW;9;72%;66%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower;89;74;An afternoon shower;85;74;SSE;15;89%;66%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;74;A t-storm in spots;92;74;E;6;53%;51%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;67;48;Partly sunny;74;56;WSW;7;32%;26%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;86;62;Mostly sunny, humid;87;68;NW;5;73%;13%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;75;51;A shower in the p.m.;75;52;SE;10;42%;66%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;88;69;Sunny and pleasant;85;69;SW;10;63%;2%;9

Recife, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;82;71;Partly sunny, nice;83;73;SE;9;61%;70%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;53;46;Cloudy, p.m. rain;52;44;E;24;71%;92%;1

Riga, Latvia;Couple of t-storms;68;51;Sun and clouds;69;52;SE;3;62%;13%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Occasional rain;70;64;Morning rain;69;64;E;7;72%;68%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;105;79;Mostly sunny;107;76;ENE;7;11%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;80;59;Sunny and pleasant;85;60;N;5;43%;1%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;67;56;Partly sunny;67;54;N;9;74%;33%;4

San Francisco, United States;Clouds to sun;66;57;Low clouds, then sun;67;59;WSW;10;73%;27%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;ENE;6;76%;84%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;78;A shower in places;88;78;E;13;69%;75%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;77;65;A p.m. t-storm;77;65;NW;5;87%;66%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;82;63;Clouds and sun;82;60;W;6;33%;6%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;80;47;Mostly sunny, nice;71;46;ESE;4;48%;4%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;87;73;A t-storm in spots;85;74;NNE;5;76%;55%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;87;56;Sunny and hot;95;62;NNW;4;48%;43%;8

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;64;56;Mostly sunny;72;54;NE;6;65%;2%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy, p.m. rain;82;68;Morning rain;82;74;SE;4;76%;100%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;84;81;Partly sunny;91;81;SE;13;70%;34%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, nice;91;78;A t-storm in spots;87;78;SSE;7;73%;72%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;84;61;Showers and t-storms;71;58;WNW;7;87%;72%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;77;Some sun, a shower;86;77;ENE;11;70%;79%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mainly cloudy;64;49;Mostly cloudy;64;56;S;8;64%;72%;1

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;61;53;Windy with some sun;58;45;S;20;56%;8%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Couple of t-storms;87;78;Periods of rain;89;78;NE;6;80%;94%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy;68;53;Some brightening;67;52;SW;8;62%;44%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;84;59;Plenty of sun;87;61;NNE;7;26%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;85;65;Mostly sunny;84;65;NE;8;44%;16%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;100;73;Plenty of sun;95;73;SE;7;18%;1%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;86;78;Partly sunny;87;78;NNW;8;51%;27%;9

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;87;67;Partly sunny;87;68;NE;4;58%;36%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;94;80;A t-storm in spots;92;75;ESE;10;62%;89%;9

Toronto, Canada;Humid and warmer;82;69;A morning t-storm;83;74;SW;10;86%;61%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;95;77;Sunny and beautiful;90;76;NNE;7;55%;2%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;90;71;Sunny and pleasant;84;67;WNW;12;51%;1%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warmer;68;47;A t-shower in spots;68;47;NNE;7;63%;43%;6

Vancouver, Canada;A shower or two;64;52;Sunshine and warmer;73;55;ENE;5;61%;3%;5

Vienna, Austria;Occasional rain;66;49;Partly sunny, warmer;73;58;SW;4;44%;1%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;74;A t-storm in spots;86;75;SW;6;75%;64%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;69;52;More clouds than sun;67;50;SSW;5;71%;30%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;60;48;Sun and some clouds;70;52;SW;4;60%;5%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;57;53;Mostly sunny, windy;59;52;NNW;23;73%;4%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, downpours;84;75;Showers and t-storms;82;77;SW;7;83%;93%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;94;63;Mostly sunny;89;61;NE;4;39%;11%;8

