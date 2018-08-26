TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Sea freight and other water-based services to Penghu County (澎湖縣) have resumed, after services were canceled due recent wild weather brought on by the slow-moving tropical depression that passed Taiwan on Aug. 23-24, reported CNA.

After a brief break in supply, the island county received a fresh shipment of fruit and vegetables on Aug. 26, which drew a large crowd.

A tropical depressed passed southern Taiwan on Aug. 24-25, bringing with it heavy rain and wind. So far six people have been accounted as killed during the incident, and thousands of homes have been damaged.

The tropical depression led to a temporary break in supply to Penghu County, which could not have come at a worse time, as demand for fruit and vegetables is high during Ghost Festival.

In demonstration of the high demand for fruit this morning, a large crowd was drawn to a vendor selling red dragon fruit, banana, guava, and pears outside Kuan-ti Temple (關帝廟) in Magong city (馬公市). CNA reported that the scene was rare and "amazing."



Crowds gather for fresh fruit and vegetables in Penghu County, Aug. 26. (CNA image)