CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's new prime minister has announced a peace-making Cabinet that does not punish his rivals in a bruising power struggle that ousted his predecessor days ago and divided a government that lags in opinion polls.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday returned rival Peter Dutton to the home affairs ministry.

Morrison won a ballot of government lawmakers for the leadership on Friday against Dutton.

Morrison had been loyal to his predecessor, Malcolm Turnbull, whom Dutton had demanded prove had the support of ruling Liberal Party lawmakers in a ballot. Turnbull resigned.

Mathias Cormann, a party powerbroker who backed Dutton, retained his finance portfolio.

Australia's first female foreign minister, Julie Bishop, announced earlier Sunday that she had quit the Cabinet.