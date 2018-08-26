TAIPEI (Taiwan News)---A discount flight-and-hotel package has been offered to Koreans to encourage them to visit Taipei this autumn and winter.

Taipei’s Department of Information and Tourism (TPEDOIT) has teamed up with China Airline, KKday, and local tourism companies in South Korea to offer the “FUN TAIPEI Winter Travel Package” for Korean tourists planning to visit Taipei, according to a news release issued by the TPEDOIT on August 23.



The TPEDOIT said they target the package toward the three main groups--office workers, friends traveling together, and families. Korean visitors who purchase the FUN TAIPEI flight-and-hotel package from China Airline before November 30 can get amazing discounts, including prices as low as KRW 298,000 for a 3 days & 2 nights package or KRW 274,000 for a 2 days & 1 night package, the agency said.



Furthermore, individuals who purchase the designated 4 days & 3 night Taipei Hot Spring Tour Package from either the website of Modetour, a Korean tour company, or at the upcoming COEX exhibition in Seoul between August 30 and September 2 will be eligible to receive a limited version FUN TAIPEI Traveler’s bag prepared by Taipei City Government, according to the TPEDOIT. The city government and KKday has also introduced 19 tour packages for independent travelers, the agency added.

According to recently-released tourism figures published by the city government, 980,000 of the9.7 million international tourists visiting Taipei in 2017 hail from South Korea.