Taiwan's Wen Tzu-yun wins karate gold at Asian Games

World no. 1 Wen Tzu-yun defeats Iran's Khaksar Taravat to take home gold for Taiwan

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/26 15:15
Wen Tzu-yun, right, in competition. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Wen Tzu-yun (文姿云) won gold at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia on Aug. 26, taking top honors in the women's karate - 55 kilogram category.

Wen bet Iran's Khaksar Taravat 4 – 0 earlier today, taking home her second Asian Games gold.

Wen won gold in the women's 55 kg category four years ago at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, and also won bronze at the 2016 World Championships in Linz, Austria.

Wen was ranked world number one before the 2018 Asian Games began, and has further solidified her position at the top.
