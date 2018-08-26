Taipei, Aug. 26 (CNA) President Tsai Ing-wen expressed her deepest sympathy and condolences Sunday to the family of United States Senator John McCain who died of brain cancer on Aug. 25 at the age of 81.

"I'll remember John McCain as a friend & a fighter. He never backed down from his beliefs & forever strived for a more peaceful & prosperous world. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, thank you," Tsai said in her tweet.

McCain was highly regarded and admired by many people in U.S. politics and he shared a deep bond with Taiwan, endorsing many billsin Congress as concrete actions to support Taiwan, as well as defending democracy around the world, Tsai said in a press release.

On behalf of the people of Taiwan, Tsai paid the highest tribute to McCain, saying his death was "a great loss of an important friend of Taiwan" in the U.S.

Presidential Office Secretary-General Chen Chu visited McCain in hospital in Phoenix, Arizona on Aug. 16 where she delivered the president's regards. Chen left Tsai's delegation when it made transit in Los Angeles on the way to visit Taiwan's allies --Paraguay and Belize -- from Aug. 12-20.