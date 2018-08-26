  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/08/26 12:56
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
JMartinez Bos 124 475 96 160 .337
Betts Bos 111 436 104 146 .335
Altuve Hou 108 423 68 140 .331
Segura Sea 119 490 80 155 .316
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Trout LAA 111 379 84 119 .314
MSmith TB 116 374 50 115 .307
Merrifield KC 126 494 61 151 .306
Brantley Cle 116 463 73 139 .300
Andujar NYY 118 454 67 136 .300
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 39; JMartinez, Boston, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Stanton, New York, 32; NCruz, Seattle, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 27; Betts, Boston, 27.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 110; KDavis, Oakland, 103; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 85; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 83; Stanton, New York, 82; Bregman, Houston, 79; Lowrie, Oakland, 79; NCruz, Seattle, 79.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 16-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 15-5; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-8; Sale, Boston, 12-4; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 12-5.