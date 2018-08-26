WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the death of Sen. John McCain (all times local):

Sen. John McCain is being remembered for his service in war and in Congress by presidents and lawmakers. The longtime Arizona Republican died Saturday after a yearlong battle with brain cancer.

President Donald Trump has offered his "deepest sympathies and respect" to McCain's family.

The man who defeated McCain for the presidency in 2008, Barack Obama, says they shared a fidelity to American ideals. McCain's opponent for the GOP nomination in 2000, George W. Bush, calls his former political rival a "man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order."

McCain is expected to be honored in Arizona and Washington before being buried, likely this coming week, at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland. Bush is among those expected to speak at McCain's funeral.