Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE New York 104 210 011—10 11 1 Baltimore 020 000 001— 3 8 0

J.Happ, Cessa (7) and Higashioka; Yacabonis, Meisinger (4), Gilmartin (6), Wright Jr. (9) and Wynns. W_J.Happ 15-6. L_Yacabonis 0-2. Sv_Cessa (1). HRs_New York, Gardner (11), Hicks (21), Torres (19), Andujar (21).

___

Chicago 122 010 000—6 11 0 Detroit 010 000 000—1 4 0

Giolito, Covey (8) and K.Smith; R.Carpenter, VerHagen (5), Coleman (8) and Greiner. W_Giolito 10-9. L_R.Carpenter 1-2. HRs_Chicago, Smith (1). Detroit, Mahtook (4).

___

Boston 010 000 000—1 5 0 Tampa Bay 000 102 11x—5 9 0

Porcello, Brasier (6), Workman (7), Thornburg (8) and Leon; Yarbrough, Stanek (6), Roe (7), Alvarado (8), Romo (9) and Perez. W_Stanek 2-3. L_Porcello 15-7. HRs_Tampa Bay, Pham (1).

___

New York 120 100 001—5 12 0 Baltimore 000 000 001—1 7 1

Gray, Holder (7), Kahnle (9), Betances (9) and Au.Romine; Cashner, M.Castro (8) and Joseph. W_Gray 10-8. L_Cashner 4-12. Sv_Betances (1). HRs_New York, Romine (9).

___

Cleveland 010 000 000—1 5 0 Kansas City 001 202 11x—7 14 0

Kluber, O.Perez (6), Otero (7), Tomlin (8) and Gomes; Fillmyer, Hill (7), Newberry (7), Hammel (9) and S.Perez. W_Fillmyer 2-1. L_Kluber 16-7. HRs_Kansas City, Duda (12).

___

Oakland 010 300 020—6 12 0 Minnesota 000 100 100—2 8 0

Fiers, Trivino (6), Buchter (7), Familia (7), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; Gonsalves, Busenitz (6), Moya (8), May (9) and Astudillo. W_Fiers 10-6. L_Gonsalves 0-2. HRs_Oakland, Lucroy (3). Minnesota, Austin (4), Sano (12).

___

INTERLEAGUE Philadelphia 001 410 000—6 13 0 Toronto 000 300 23x—8 9 0

Pivetta, Dominguez (7), Arano (8) and Alfaro; Aa.Sanchez, Petricka (5), Mayza (6), Biagini (8), Giles (9) and Jansen. W_Biagini 2-7. L_Dominguez 1-5. Sv_Giles (18). HRs_Toronto, McKinney (3), Morales (20).

___

Texas 000 000 030—3 6 0 San Francisco 400 000 10x—5 8 1

M.Perez, Moore (6), Martin (8) and Chirinos; Suarez, Strickland (8), W.Smith (9), Melancon (9) and Hundley. W_Suarez 5-9. L_M.Perez 2-6. Sv_Melancon (2). HRs_Texas, Odor (17). San Francisco, Pence (2), Crawford (12).

___

Seattle 100 000 002 1—4 12 0 Arizona 100 000 200 0—3 10 0

(10 innings)

LeBlanc, Vincent (7), Duke (7), Warren (7), Colome (9), Diaz (10) and Zunino; Ray, Ziegler (6), Bradley (7), Chafin (8), Hirano (8), Boxberger (9), Diekman (10) and J.Murphy. W_Colome 5-5. L_Diekman 1-2. Sv_Diaz (50). HRs_Seattle, Span (6), Haniger (22). Arizona, Escobar (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Cincinnati 000 200 040— 6 12 2 Chicago 030 211 30x—10 12 0

Castillo, Garrett (4), Romano (5), W.Peralta (6), D.Hernandez (8) and Barnhart; Quintana, Chavez (6), Wilson (7), Kintzler (8), De La Rosa (8) and Contreras. W_Quintana 11-9. L_Castillo 7-11. HRs_Cincinnati, Tucker (2), Casali (4). Chicago, Baez (28), Schwarber (23), Murphy (2).

___

Washington 000 000 000—0 7 0 New York 000 001 11x—3 8 0

Roark, Suero (7), Holland (8), Grace (8) and Wieters; Wheeler, Zamora (8), D.Smith (8), Blevins (9) and Plawecki. W_Wheeler 9-6. L_Roark 8-13. HRs_New York, Frazier (15), Rosario (7).

___

Atlanta 000 000 001—1 9 0 Miami 000 001 20x—3 6 1

An.Sanchez, Sobotka (6), L.Jackson (8) and Suzuki; Chen, Rucinski (7), Conley (7), Barraclough (8), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto. W_Chen 5-9. L_An.Sanchez 6-5. Sv_Steckenrider (2). HRs_Atlanta, Swanson (13). Miami, Anderson (10).

___

Pittsburgh 000 100 233—9 14 0 Milwaukee 001 000 000—1 6 1

Taillon, E.Santana (7), Kela (9) and Cervelli; Chacin, Jennings (7), T.Williams (8), Albers (9) and Pina. W_Taillon 10-9. L_Chacin 13-5. HRs_Pittsburgh, Frazier (6). Milwaukee, Yelich (23).

___

St. Louis 000 000 010—1 5 2 Colorado 000 000 18x—9 13 0

Gant, Hudson (8), Cecil (8), Mayers (8), Weaver (8) and Molina; Marquez, Ottavino (8), Oh (9) and Wolters. W_Ottavino 6-2. L_Hudson 4-1. HRs_Colorado, Holliday (1).