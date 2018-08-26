|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|90
|41
|.687
|—
|New York
|82
|47
|.636
|7
|Tampa Bay
|69
|61
|.531
|20½
|Toronto
|60
|69
|.465
|29
|Baltimore
|37
|93
|.285
|52½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|73
|56
|.566
|—
|Minnesota
|61
|68
|.473
|12
|Detroit
|53
|77
|.408
|20½
|Chicago
|50
|79
|.388
|23
|Kansas City
|40
|90
|.308
|33½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|50
|.609
|—
|Oakland
|78
|52
|.600
|1
|Seattle
|74
|56
|.569
|5
|Los Angeles
|63
|66
|.488
|15½
|Texas
|58
|73
|.443
|21½
___
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 5, 10 innings
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 2
Tampa Bay 10, Boston 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 3
Oakland 7, Minnesota 1
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 4
Seattle 6, Arizona 3
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 3, 1st game
San Francisco 5, Texas 3
Toronto 8, Philadelphia 6
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 1, 2nd game
Oakland 6, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 7, Cleveland 1
Seattle 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9) at Toronto (Estrada 7-9), 1:07 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Snell 15-5), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 6-5), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 2-3) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-8), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 7-2) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-3), 2:15 p.m.
Texas (Gallardo 7-2) at San Francisco (Holland 6-8), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3), 4:07 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 8-7) at Arizona (Greinke 12-8), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 16-6) at Baltimore (Cashner 4-11), 8:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.