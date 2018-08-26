Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|104
|210
|011—10
|11
|1
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|001—
|3
|8
|0
J.Happ, Cessa (7) and Higashioka; Yacabonis, Meisinger (4), Gilmartin (6), Wright Jr. (9) and Wynns. W_J.Happ 15-6. L_Yacabonis 0-2. Sv_Cessa (1). HRs_New York, Gardner (11), Hicks (21), Torres (19), Andujar (21).
___
|Chicago
|122
|010
|000—6
|11
|0
|Detroit
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
Giolito, Covey (8) and K.Smith; R.Carpenter, VerHagen (5), Coleman (8) and Greiner. W_Giolito 10-9. L_R.Carpenter 1-2. HRs_Chicago, Smith (1). Detroit, Mahtook (4).
___
|Boston
|010
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|102
|11x—5
|9
|0
Porcello, Brasier (6), Workman (7), Thornburg (8) and Leon; Yarbrough, Stanek (6), Roe (7), Alvarado (8), Romo (9) and Perez. W_Stanek 2-3. L_Porcello 15-7. HRs_Tampa Bay, Pham (1).
___
|New York
|120
|100
|001—5
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|001—1
|7
|1
Gray, Holder (7), Kahnle (9), Betances (9) and Romine; Cashner, M.Castro (8) and Joseph. W_Gray 10-8. L_Cashner 4-12. Sv_Betances (1). HRs_New York, Romine (9).
___
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|202
|11x—7
|14
|0
Kluber, O.Perez (6), Otero (7), Tomlin (8) and Gomes; Fillmyer, Hill (7), Newberry (7), Hammel (9) and S.Perez. W_Fillmyer 2-1. L_Kluber 16-7. HRs_Kansas City, Duda (12).
___
|Oakland
|010
|300
|020—6
|12
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|100—2
|8
|0
Fiers, Trivino (6), Buchter (7), Familia (7), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; Gonsalves, Busenitz (6), Moya (8), May (9) and Astudillo. W_Fiers 10-6. L_Gonsalves 0-2. HRs_Oakland, Lucroy (3). Minnesota, Austin (4), Sano (12).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|001
|410
|000—6
|13
|0
|Toronto
|000
|300
|23x—8
|9
|0
Pivetta, Dominguez (7), Arano (8) and Alfaro; Aa.Sanchez, Petricka (5), Mayza (6), Biagini (8), Giles (9) and Jansen. W_Biagini 2-7. L_Dominguez 1-5. Sv_Giles (18). HRs_Toronto, McKinney (3), Morales (20).
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|030—3
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|400
|000
|10x—5
|8
|1
M.Perez, Moore (6), Martin (8) and Chirinos; Suarez, Strickland (8), W.Smith (9), Melancon (9) and Hundley. W_Suarez 5-9. L_M.Perez 2-6. Sv_Melancon (2). HRs_Texas, Odor (17). San Francisco, Pence (2), Crawford (12).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|200
|040—
|6
|12
|2
|Chicago
|030
|211
|30x—10
|12
|0
Castillo, Garrett (4), Romano (5), Peralta (6), D.Hernandez (8) and Barnhart; Quintana, Chavez (6), Wilson (7), Kintzler (8), De La Rosa (8) and Contreras. W_Quintana 11-9. L_Castillo 7-11. HRs_Cincinnati, Tucker (2), Casali (4). Chicago, Baez (28), Schwarber (23), Murphy (2).
___
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|11x—3
|8
|0
Roark, Suero (7), Holland (8), Grace (8) and Wieters; Wheeler, Zamora (8), D.Smith (8), Blevins (9) and Plawecki. W_Wheeler 9-6. L_Roark 8-13. HRs_New York, Frazier (15), Rosario (7).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|001—1
|9
|0
|Miami
|000
|001
|20x—3
|6
|1
An.Sanchez, Sobotka (6), L.Jackson (8) and Suzuki; Chen, Rucinski (7), Conley (7), Barraclough (8), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto. W_Chen 5-9. L_An.Sanchez 6-5. Sv_Steckenrider (2). HRs_Atlanta, Swanson (13). Miami, Anderson (10).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|233—9
|14
|0
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|1
Taillon, E.Santana (7), Kela (9) and Cervelli; Chacin, Jennings (7), T.Williams (8), Albers (9) and Pina. W_Taillon 10-9. L_Chacin 13-5. HRs_Pittsburgh, Frazier (6). Milwaukee, Yelich (23).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|010—1
|5
|2
|Colorado
|000
|000
|18x—9
|13
|0
Gant, Hudson (8), Cecil (8), Mayers (8), Weaver (8) and Molina; Marquez, Ottavino (8), Oh (9) and Wolters. W_Ottavino 6-2. L_Hudson 4-1. HRs_Colorado, Holliday (1).