Mandarin Oriental, Taipei, the only hotel in Taiwan to offer diptyque amenities, presents an alluring new autumn getaway, diptyque Indulgence. This room package features sumptuous suite accommodation, afternoon tea, limited-edition gifts and Oriental Club benefits.

Melding elements of contemporary luxury with classic Oriental style, the hotel’s suites are among the most spacious in Taipei while the Oriental Club offers guests an exclusive environment and benefits including tailored concierge advice, breakfast and evening cocktails.

Taking inspiration from the legendary French Perfumer, Executive Pastry Chef, Yam Lok Yin, designed the three-tier Legendary diptyque afternoon tea set to include a mouth-watering Raspberry Rose Choux, Lychee with Osmanthus Panna Cotta and Jasmine Yuzu Mousse. Tea can be enjoyed by local residents and hotel guests alike and includes a limited-edition diptyque gift.