TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The eighth "Taiwan-US-Japan Trilateral Security Dialogue" will be held in Washington on Aug. 30, with former U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser, Nadia Schadlow scheduled to make a private speech, reported CNA.

Current lawmakers from Japan, Taiwan and the U.S., as well as former senior officials and high-ranking military officers will converge to speak about security challenges in the Asia-Pacific region.

The "Taiwan-US-Japan Trilateral Security Dialogue" is an annual event, with this year's conference being put on by U.S. think tank the Center for a New American Security, and Japanese think tank the Sasakawa Peace Foundation.

This year's dialogue theme is to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and runs on similar trends to President Trump's "Indo-Pacific Strategy," which aims to strengthen the rules-based international system.

Former Trump adviser, Nadia Schadlow will provide the lunch entertainment with a speech, which is intended to be kept private. Schadlow is currently a Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute, working as a foreign policy, diplomacy, and defense cooperation expert.

Earlier in the day, retired U.S. Navy admiral and former commander of NATO, James G. Stavridis will provide a keynote speech.

According to CNA, the attendees will include U.S. lawmakers Eddie Bernice Johnson, and Carlos Curbelo, as well as Japanese lawmakers Rui Matsukawa, and Keisuke Suzuki. Taiwanese lawmakers Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), and Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) will also be present.

Scholars and subject matter experts from Australia, India, Japan, Taiwan and the U.S. are expected to also attend.

The conference is set up to be a platform for lawmakers from Japan, Taiwan, and the U.S. to discuss security trends in the Asia. Last year, Taiwan Vice President, Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) attended the event and made a speech.