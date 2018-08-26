TORONTO (AP) — Sebastian Giovinco scored twice and defending MLS champion Toronto FC beat the Montreal Impact 3-1 on Saturday night to keep its slim playoff hopes alive.

Giovinco and Jonathan Osorio helped Toronto (7-12-6) build a 3-0 lead in the first 29 minutes.

Alejandro Silva scored in the 30th minute for Montreal.

UNION 1, REVOLUTION 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Cory Burke scored and Andre Blake had four saves to help Philadelphia beat New England.

Blake had his second consecutive shutout and his seventh this season. Philadelphia (11-11-3) has won three in a row. New England (7-10-8) is winless its last eight games.