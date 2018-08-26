Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco, center, celebrates his second goal of the night against the Montreal Impact with teammates Jonathan Osorio, lef
Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco (10) is fouled by Montreal Impact defender Rudy Camacho (4) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturda
Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco (10) vies with Montreal Impact defender Rudy Camacho (4) for control of the ball during the first half of an MLS
TORONTO (AP) — Sebastian Giovinco scored twice and defending MLS champion Toronto FC beat the Montreal Impact 3-1 on Saturday night to keep its slim playoff hopes alive.
Giovinco and Jonathan Osorio helped Toronto (7-12-6) build a 3-0 lead in the first 29 minutes.
Alejandro Silva scored in the 30th minute for Montreal.