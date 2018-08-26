  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/08/26 09:54
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Racing Club 3 2 1 0 7 2 7
Rosario Central 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
Atletico Tucuman 3 1 2 0 5 4 5
Defensa y Justicia 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
San Martin 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
Belgrano 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
Santa Fe 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Godoy Cruz 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
Tigre 3 0 3 0 6 6 3
Estudiantes 3 1 0 2 3 3 3
Velez Sarsfield 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Talleres 3 1 0 2 2 2 3
Aldosivi 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Banfield 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
River Plate 3 0 3 0 0 0 3
Boca Juniors 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
Gimnasia 3 1 0 2 1 3 3
San Lorenzo 2 0 2 0 4 4 2
Lanus 2 0 2 0 4 4 2
Colon 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
Argentinos Jrs 3 0 2 1 0 1 2
San Martin de T. 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Independiente 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Huracan 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Newell's 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
Patronato Parana 3 0 1 2 0 4 1
Friday, Aug. 24

Belgrano 2, Estudiantes 1

Patronato Parana 0, Racing Club 3

Saturday, Aug. 25

Atletico Tucuman 2, Colon 1

Independiente 0, Defensa y Justicia 1

Gimnasia 0, Talleres 2

Tigre 2, San Martin 2

River Plate 0, Argentinos Jrs 0

Sunday, Aug. 26

Velez Sarsfield vs. Banfield 1400 GMT

Lanus vs. Aldosivi 1830 GMT

Rosario Central vs. San Martin de T. 2045 GMT

Huracan vs. Boca Juniors 2300 GMT

Monday, Aug. 27

Godoy Cruz vs. Newell's 2200 GMT

Tuesday, Aug. 28

Santa Fe vs. San Lorenzo 0000 GMT