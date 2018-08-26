  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/26 07:14
AMERICAN LEAGUE
New York 104 210 011—10 11 1
Baltimore 020 000 001— 3 8 0

J.Happ, Cessa (7) and Higashioka; Yacabonis, Meisinger (4), Gilmartin (6), Wright Jr. (9) and Wynns. W_J.Happ 15-6. L_Yacabonis 0-2. Sv_Cessa (1). HRs_New York, Gardner (11), Hicks (21), Torres (19), Andujar (21).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 000 200 040— 6 12 2
Chicago 030 211 30x—10 12 0

Castillo, Garrett (4), Romano (5), Peralta (6), Hernandez (8) and Barnhart; Quintana, Chavez (6), Wilson (7), Kintzler (8), De La Rosa (8) and Contreras. W_Quintana 11-9. L_Castillo 7-11. HRs_Cincinnati, Tucker (2), Casali (4). Chicago, Baez (28), Schwarber (23), Murphy (2).

___

Washington 000 000 000—0 7 0
New York 000 001 11x—3 8 0

Roark, Suero (7), Holland (8), Grace (8) and Wieters; Wheeler, Zamora (8), Smith (8), Blevins (9) and Plawecki. W_Wheeler 9-6. L_Roark 8-13. HRs_New York, Frazier (15), Rosario (7).