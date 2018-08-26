Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|104
|210
|011—10
|11
|1
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|001—
|3
|8
|0
J.Happ, Cessa (7) and Higashioka; Yacabonis, Meisinger (4), Gilmartin (6), Wright Jr. (9) and Wynns. W_J.Happ 15-6. L_Yacabonis 0-2. Sv_Cessa (1). HRs_New York, Gardner (11), Hicks (21), Torres (19), Andujar (21).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|200
|040—
|6
|12
|2
|Chicago
|030
|211
|30x—10
|12
|0
Castillo, Garrett (4), Romano (5), Peralta (6), Hernandez (8) and Barnhart; Quintana, Chavez (6), Wilson (7), Kintzler (8), De La Rosa (8) and Contreras. W_Quintana 11-9. L_Castillo 7-11. HRs_Cincinnati, Tucker (2), Casali (4). Chicago, Baez (28), Schwarber (23), Murphy (2).
___
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|11x—3
|8
|0
Roark, Suero (7), Holland (8), Grace (8) and Wieters; Wheeler, Zamora (8), Smith (8), Blevins (9) and Plawecki. W_Wheeler 9-6. L_Roark 8-13. HRs_New York, Frazier (15), Rosario (7).