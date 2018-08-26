Italian prosecutors are investigating Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for his role in preventing migrants rescued in the Mediterranean from disembarking from a coast guard ship at a Sicilian port, Italian media reported Saturday.

The inquiry focuses on "illegal confinement, illegal arrest and abuse of power," according to news reports.

Salvini, the head of the anti-immigrant League party, appeared to confirm the reports in a Facebook post.

"If you want to question me, or maybe arrest me because I defend the borders and security of my country, I'm proud of it and I'm waiting for it," he wrote.

At the same time, the Italian government said that the more than 150 migrants on the Italian coast guard ship Diciotti would soon be allowed to disembark after a deal was struck with the Catholic Church, Albania and Ireland.

Under the agreement, Italian bishops would take most of the migrants under their care. Albania, which is not an EU member, and Ireland would take 20 each.

The Diciotti rescued the migrants from the Mediterranean on August 16 and the ship docked in Catania, Sicily, on Monday. Only a little over a dozen children and the sick have been allowed to disembark. Most of the migrants are from Eritrea.

Rome had said it would not allow the migrants to disembark in Italy unless EU states pledge to share the burden of hosting migrants.

The ship is the latest to be at the center of a standoff between EU member states and Italy as Rome blocks charity rescue ships and even its own coast guard from allowing migrants to disembark at its ports.

Italy is calling for the EU to step in to share the burden of migrants after more than 600,000 have arrived over the past four years.

The number of migrants crossing by sea from North Africa to Italy has plummeted by 80 percent in the past year due to cooperation agreements between the EU and Libya.

cw/cmk (AP, dpa)

