By  Associated Press
2018/08/26 04:29
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 110 432 104 146 .338
JMartinez Bos 123 471 95 158 .335
Altuve Hou 107 420 66 138 .329
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Segura Sea 118 486 79 153 .315
Trout LAA 110 375 82 117 .312
MSmith TB 116 374 50 115 .307
Merrifield KC 125 490 61 149 .304
Brantley Cle 115 459 73 139 .303
Andujar NYY 117 450 67 134 .298
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 39; JMartinez, Boston, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Stanton, New York, 32; NCruz, Seattle, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 27; Betts, Boston, 27.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 110; KDavis, Oakland, 103; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 85; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 82; Stanton, New York, 81; Lowrie, Oakland, 79; NCruz, Seattle, 79; 3 tied at 78.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 16-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 15-5; Porcello, Boston, 15-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Sale, Boston, 12-4; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Bauer, Cleveland, 12-6.