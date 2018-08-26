BC-SOC--English Summaries

  1. Home
2018/08/26 03:13
Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Wolverhampton 1, Man City 1

Wolverhampton: Willy Boly (57).

Man City: Aymeric Laporte (69).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bournemouth 2, Everton 2

Bournemouth: Joshua King (75, pen.), Nathan Ake (79).

Everton: Theo Walcott (56), Michael Keane (66).

Halftime: 0-0.

Huddersfield 0, Cardiff 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Southampton 1, Leicester 2

Southampton: Ryan Bertrand (52).

Leicester: Demarai Gray (56), Harry Maguire (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Arsenal 3, West Ham 1

Arsenal: Nacho Monreal (30), Issa Diop (70, og.), Danny Welbeck (90).

West Ham: Marko Arnautovic (25).

Halftime: 1-1.

Liverpool 1, Brighton 0

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (23).

Halftime: 1-0.

England Championship
Bolton 0, Sheffield United 3

Sheffield United: Mark Duffy (5), Kieron Freeman (22), John Fleck (73).

Halftime: 0-2.

Swansea 0, Bristol City 1

Bristol City: Andreas Weimann (1).

Halftime: 0-1.

Stoke 2, Hull 0

Stoke: James McClean (9), Jordy de Wijs (59, og.).

Halftime: 1-0.

QPR 1, Wigan 0

QPR: Tomer Hemed (35).

Halftime: 1-0.

Norwich 0, Leeds 3

Leeds: Mateusz Klich (21), Ezgjan Alioski (27), Pablo Hernandez (67).

Halftime: 0-2.

Derby 2, Preston 0

Derby: Mason Mount (38), Richard Keogh (78).

Halftime: 1-0.

Blackburn 1, Brentford 0

Blackburn: Kasey Palmer (54).

Halftime: 0-0.

Aston Villa 1, Reading 1

Aston Villa: Ahmed Elmohamady (51).

Reading: Sam Baldock (90, pen.).

Halftime: 0-0.

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Ipswich 1

Sheffield Wednesday: Lucas Joao (16, 77).

Ipswich: Toto Nsiala (40).

Halftime: 1-1.

Nottingham Forest 2, Birmingham 2

Nottingham Forest: Joe Lolley (75), Daryl Murphy (87).

Birmingham: Lukas Jutkiewicz (21), Che Adams (72).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League One
Bristol Rovers 0, Southend 1

Southend: Tom Hopper (40).

Halftime: 0-1.

Bradford 1, Wycombe 2

Bradford: Luca Colville (90).

Wycombe: Craig Mackail-Smith (28), Bryn Morris (52).

Halftime: 0-1.

Blackpool 1, Accrington Stanley 1

Blackpool: Nathan Delfouneso (66).

Accrington Stanley: Mark Hughes (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Rochdale 1, Walsall 2

Rochdale: Callum Camps (79).

Walsall: Josh Ginnelly (32), Zeli Ismail (77).

Halftime: 0-1.

Gillingham 1, Coventry 1

Gillingham: Elliot List (70).

Coventry: Jonson Clarke-Harris (46).

Halftime: 0-0.

Oxford United 3, Burton Albion 1

Oxford United: John Mousinho (18), James Henry (50), Ricky Holmes (69).

Burton Albion: Marvin Sordell (39).

Halftime: 1-1.

Doncaster 0, Portsmouth 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Scunthorpe 2, Barnsley 2

Scunthorpe: Josh Morris (9, pen.), Cameron Burgess (51).

Barnsley: Kieffer Moore (59), Dimitri Cavare (69).

Halftime: 1-0.

Charlton 0, Fleetwood Town 0

Halftime: 0-0.

AFC Wimbledon 1, Sunderland 2

AFC Wimbledon: Joe Pigott (9).

Sunderland: Lee Barry Cattermole (66, 83).

Halftime: 1-0.

Plymouth 1, Peterborough 5

Plymouth: Ryan Edwards (90).

Peterborough: Matt Godden (8, 90), Siriki Dembele (11), Jason Cummings (48, 54, pen.).

Halftime: 0-2.

Luton Town 3, Shrewsbury 2

Luton Town: Jorge Grant (51), Jack Stacey (73), Elliott Lee (76).

Shrewsbury: Shaun Whalley (23, pen.), Lee Angol (66).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League Two
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Exeter 0

Milton Keynes Dons: Kieran Agard (65, pen.).

Halftime: 0-0.

Carlisle 1, Crewe 0

Carlisle: Ashley Nadesan (69).

Halftime: 0-0.

Tranmere Rovers 1, Port Vale 0

Tranmere Rovers: James Norwood (77).

Halftime: 0-0.

Morecambe 0, Oldham 2

Oldham: Chris O'Grady (27), Gevaro Nepomuceno (29).

Halftime: 0-2.

Colchester 1, Northampton 2

Colchester: Aaron Pierre (90, og.).

Northampton: Matt Crooks (48), Billy Waters (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Yeovil 2, Stevenage 0

Yeovil: Alex Fisher (24), Sessi D'Almeida (42).

Halftime: 2-0.

Newport County 1, Grimsby Town 0

Newport County: Matt Dolan (40).

Halftime: 1-0.

Macclesfield Town 1, Mansfield Town 1

Macclesfield Town: Harry Smith (63).

Mansfield Town: Malvind Benning (32).

Halftime: 0-1.

Forest Green Rovers 1, Swindon 1

Forest Green Rovers: Christian Doidge (5).

Swindon: Michael Doughty (11, pen.).

Halftime: 1-1.

Cambridge United 0, Cheltenham 1

Cheltenham: Sam Jones (66).

Halftime: 0-0.

Crawley Town 3, Bury 2

Crawley Town: Jimmy Smith (4), Panutche Camara (81), Ollie Palmer (88).

Bury: Chris Dagnall (56), Danny Mayor (78).

Halftime: 1-0.

Lincoln City 3, Notts County 1

Lincoln City: Lee Frecklington (7), Bruno Andrade (33), Harry Anderson (55).

Notts County: Andy Kellett (19).

Halftime: 2-1.