MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Australian rider Rohan Dennis won the time trial on Stage One of the Spanish Vuelta on Saturday, while Michal Kwiatkowski of Sky grabbed an early advantage over other team leaders.

Dennis powered his way through the short 8-kilometer (4.9-mile) course in the coastal city of Malaga in 9 minutes, 39 seconds.

Kwiatkowski, leading Sky in the absence of 2017 Vuelta winner Chris Froome, produced the second fastest time, six seconds behind Dennis.

The 28-year-old Dennis, who led the Giro d'Italia for four days in May, also wore the red leader's jersey after Stage One of last year's Vuelta, when his BMC team won the opening team time trial.

The 2009 winner Alejandro Valverde finished in 16th place, 24 seconds back. Among the other expected title contenders, Nairo Quintana and Ilnur Zakarin were :30 behind; UAE Emirates teammates Dan Martin and Fabio Aru were 38 and 39 seconds slower, followed by Vincenzo Nibali at :40, Rigoberto Uran at :45, and Richie Porte at :51.

Froome opted against defending his crown after winning the Giro and finishing third in the Tour de France behind teammate and champion Geraint Thomas last month.

Instead, Froome and Thomas will participate in the eight-day Tour of Britain starting on Sept. 2.

Sunday's Stage 2 is a hilly 163.5K ride inland from the seaside town of Marbella to a finish atop the Caminito del Rey climb.

The three-week race finishes in Madrid on Sept. 16.

