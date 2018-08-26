SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Choi Ji-hyung blasted his third home run of the Little League World Series, then struck out seven over 4 2/3 innings Saturday, giving South Korea a spot in the tournament championship with a 2-1 win over Japan.

With two outs and nobody on in the first inning, Choi's homer went into the fans sitting beyond the left-field fence. He raised his right index finger in the air as he rounded first and high-fived his third base coach with both hands on his way home.

Choi Soo-ho's double to center then drove home Kim Gi-jeong, who reached second on a throwing error by Japan.

South Korea, unbeaten in four games at the LLWS, will face the winner of the U.S. title game between Hawaii and Georgia, being played later Saturday.

Choi Ji-hyung started on the mound for South Korea, keeping Japan scoreless on three hits while he was in, but got pulled in the top of the fifth with runners on the corners.

Kim Yeong-hyeon came in to pitch a four-out save and allowed Masaumi Ikeuchi to hit a high double that dropped into right field and scored Kai Nogami, who reached base to lead off the inning when he was hit on the left wrist.

Kim struck out the next batter, Yuya Ito, to end Japan's threat.