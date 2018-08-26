BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Swansea vs. Crystal Palace
Bournemouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Leeds vs. Preston
QPR vs. Bristol Rovers
Brighton vs. Southampton
AFC Wimbledon vs. West Ham
Burton Albion vs. Aston Villa
Newport County vs. Oxford United
Blackburn vs. Lincoln City
Walsall vs. Macclesfield Town
Cardiff vs. Norwich
Brentford vs. Cheltenham
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wolverhampton
Fulham vs. Exeter
Wycombe vs. Forest Green Rovers
Doncaster vs. Blackpool
Leicester vs. Fleetwood Town
Hull vs. Derby
Middlesbrough vs. Rochdale
West Brom vs. Mansfield Town
Stoke vs. Huddersfield
|Saturday's Matches
Wolverhampton 1, Man City 1
Bournemouth 2, Everton 2
Huddersfield 0, Cardiff 0
Southampton 1, Leicester 2
Arsenal 3, West Ham 1
Liverpool vs. Brighton
|Sunday's Matches
Watford vs. Crystal Palace
Fulham vs. Burnley
Newcastle vs. Chelsea
|Monday's Match
Man United vs. Tottenham
|Tuesday's Matches
Swansea 2, Leeds 2
Rotherham 2, Hull 3
Derby 2, Ipswich 0
QPR 0, Bristol City 3
|Wednesday's Matches
Blackburn 2, Reading 2
Aston Villa 2, Brentford 2
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Millwall 1
Norwich 2, Preston 0
Bolton 1, Birmingham 0
Stoke 0, Wigan 3
|Friday's Match
Middlesbrough 1, West Brom 0
|Saturday's Matches
Bolton 0, Sheffield United 3
Swansea 0, Bristol City 1
Stoke 2, Hull 0
QPR 1, Wigan 0
Norwich 0, Leeds 3
Derby 2, Preston 0
Blackburn 1, Brentford 0
Aston Villa 1, Reading 1
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Ipswich 1
Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham
|Sunday's Match
Rotherham vs. Millwall
|Tuesday's Matches
Blackpool 2, Coventry 0
Plymouth 1, Wycombe 1
Charlton 0, Peterborough 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Walsall 3
Luton Town 2, Southend 0
Rochdale 0, Barnsley 4
Bradford 1, Burton Albion 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Portsmouth 2
Doncaster 0, Shrewsbury 0
Oxford United 2, Accrington Stanley 3
|Wednesday's Matches
Gillingham 1, Sunderland 4
Scunthorpe 0, Fleetwood Town 5
|Saturday's Matches
Bristol Rovers 0, Southend 1
Bradford 1, Wycombe 2
Blackpool 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Rochdale 1, Walsall 2
Gillingham 1, Coventry 1
Oxford United 3, Burton Albion 1
Doncaster 0, Portsmouth 0
Scunthorpe 2, Barnsley 2
Charlton 0, Fleetwood Town 0
AFC Wimbledon 1, Sunderland 2
Plymouth 1, Peterborough 5
Luton Town 3, Shrewsbury 2
|Tuesday's Matches
Tranmere Rovers 0, Mansfield Town 0
Macclesfield Town 1, Cheltenham 1
Newport County 3, Notts County 2
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Grimsby Town 1
Forest Green Rovers 0, Stevenage 0
Colchester 6, Crewe 0
Carlisle 2, Port Vale 1
Lincoln City 2, Bury 1
Yeovil 0, Oldham 0
Crawley Town 2, Swindon 2
Morecambe 1, Northampton 0
Cambridge United 0, Exeter 2
|Saturday's Matches
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Exeter 0
Carlisle 1, Crewe 0
Tranmere Rovers 1, Port Vale 0
Morecambe 0, Oldham 2
Colchester 1, Northampton 2
Yeovil 2, Stevenage 0
Newport County 1, Grimsby Town 0
Macclesfield Town 1, Mansfield Town 1
Forest Green Rovers 1, Swindon 1
Cambridge United 0, Cheltenham 1
Crawley Town 3, Bury 2
Lincoln City 3, Notts County 1