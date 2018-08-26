  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/08/26 00:53
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 3 2 1 0 9 2 7
Bournemouth 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
Liverpool 2 2 0 0 6 0 6
Chelsea 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
Watford 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
Tottenham 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
Leicester 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
Everton 3 1 2 0 6 5 5
Man United 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
Crystal Palace 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Arsenal 3 1 0 2 5 6 3
Brighton 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
Wolverhampton 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
Cardiff 3 0 2 1 0 2 2
Newcastle 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Southampton 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
Burnley 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Huddersfield 3 0 1 2 1 9 1
Fulham 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
West Ham 3 0 0 3 2 9 0
Saturday, Aug. 25

Wolverhampton 1, Man City 1

Bournemouth 2, Everton 2

Huddersfield 0, Cardiff 0

Southampton 1, Leicester 2

Arsenal 3, West Ham 1

Liverpool vs. Brighton 1630 GMT

Sunday, Aug. 26

Watford vs. Crystal Palace 1230 GMT

Fulham vs. Burnley 1500 GMT

Newcastle vs. Chelsea 1500 GMT

Monday, Aug. 27

Man United vs. Tottenham 1900 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leeds 5 4 1 0 14 4 13
Middlesbrough 5 4 1 0 9 2 13
Bolton 5 3 1 1 6 6 10
Aston Villa 5 2 3 0 10 7 9
Blackburn 5 2 3 0 6 4 9
Sheffield United 5 3 0 2 8 7 9
Derby 5 3 0 2 8 7 9
Brentford 5 2 2 1 10 5 8
Bristol City 5 2 2 1 7 5 8
Swansea 5 2 2 1 5 4 8
West Brom 5 2 1 2 13 8 7
Wigan 5 2 1 2 10 8 7
Sheffield Wednesday 5 2 1 2 7 8 7
Nottingham Forest 4 1 3 0 5 4 6
Millwall 4 1 2 1 5 5 5
Stoke 5 1 2 2 6 9 5
Norwich 5 1 1 3 8 11 4
Hull 5 1 1 3 5 9 4
Preston 5 1 1 3 3 7 4
Rotherham 4 1 0 3 4 10 3
QPR 5 1 0 4 3 13 3
Birmingham 4 0 2 2 2 4 2
Reading 5 0 2 3 4 7 2
Ipswich 5 0 2 3 4 8 2
Tuesday, Aug. 21

Swansea 2, Leeds 2

Rotherham 2, Hull 3

Derby 2, Ipswich 0

QPR 0, Bristol City 3

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Blackburn 2, Reading 2

Aston Villa 2, Brentford 2

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Millwall 1

Norwich 2, Preston 0

Bolton 1, Birmingham 0

Stoke 0, Wigan 3

Friday, Aug. 24

Middlesbrough 1, West Brom 0

Saturday, Aug. 25

Bolton 0, Sheffield United 3

Swansea 0, Bristol City 1

Stoke 2, Hull 0

QPR 1, Wigan 0

Norwich 0, Leeds 3

Derby 2, Preston 0

Blackburn 1, Brentford 0

Aston Villa 1, Reading 1

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Ipswich 1

Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham 1630 GMT

Sunday, Aug. 26

Rotherham vs. Millwall 1130 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Peterborough 5 5 0 0 15 4 15
Sunderland 5 4 1 0 12 4 13
Portsmouth 5 4 1 0 9 3 13
Walsall 5 4 1 0 10 5 13
Barnsley 5 3 2 0 12 2 11
Fleetwood Town 5 2 2 1 9 3 8
Doncaster 5 2 2 1 6 3 8
Accrington Stanley 5 2 2 1 7 7 8
Gillingham 5 2 1 2 8 8 7
Luton Town 5 2 1 2 7 7 7
Southend 5 2 1 2 6 6 7
Blackpool 5 1 3 1 4 3 6
Bradford 5 2 0 3 3 6 6
Charlton 5 1 2 2 4 5 5
AFC Wimbledon 5 1 2 2 3 5 5
Coventry 5 1 2 2 3 5 5
Wycombe 5 1 2 2 4 7 5
Scunthorpe 5 1 2 2 5 12 5
Rochdale 5 1 1 3 6 13 4
Bristol Rovers 5 1 0 4 5 8 3
Burton Albion 5 1 0 4 4 9 3
Oxford United 5 1 0 4 6 14 3
Shrewsbury 5 0 2 3 3 6 2
Plymouth 5 0 2 3 4 10 2
Tuesday, Aug. 21

Blackpool 2, Coventry 0

Plymouth 1, Wycombe 1

Charlton 0, Peterborough 1

AFC Wimbledon 1, Walsall 3

Luton Town 2, Southend 0

Rochdale 0, Barnsley 4

Bradford 1, Burton Albion 0

Bristol Rovers 1, Portsmouth 2

Doncaster 0, Shrewsbury 0

Oxford United 2, Accrington Stanley 3

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Gillingham 1, Sunderland 4

Scunthorpe 0, Fleetwood Town 5

Saturday, Aug. 25

Bristol Rovers 0, Southend 1

Bradford 1, Wycombe 2

Blackpool 1, Accrington Stanley 1

Rochdale 1, Walsall 2

Gillingham 1, Coventry 1

Oxford United 3, Burton Albion 1

Doncaster 0, Portsmouth 0

Scunthorpe 2, Barnsley 2

Charlton 0, Fleetwood Town 0

AFC Wimbledon 1, Sunderland 2

Plymouth 1, Peterborough 5

Luton Town 3, Shrewsbury 2

Saturday, Sept. 1

Walsall vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Bradford 1400 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT

Sunderland vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT

Wycombe vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT

Southend vs. Charlton 1400 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT

Coventry vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT

Burton Albion vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT

Barnsley vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT

Peterborough vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 5 4 1 0 11 4 13
Milton Keynes Dons 5 3 2 0 5 2 11
Exeter 5 3 1 1 8 3 10
Carlisle 5 3 1 1 7 6 10
Newport County 5 3 1 1 6 6 10
Colchester 5 2 2 1 10 3 8
Yeovil 5 2 2 1 8 3 8
Oldham 5 2 2 1 7 4 8
Tranmere 5 2 2 1 6 5 8
Stevenage 5 2 2 1 6 5 8
Swindon 5 2 2 1 10 11 8
Forest Green 5 1 4 0 7 4 7
Mansfield Town 5 1 4 0 7 4 7
Crawley Town 5 2 1 2 7 8 7
Port Vale 5 2 0 3 5 5 6
Northampton 5 1 2 2 6 7 5
Grimsby Town 5 1 2 2 5 7 5
Crewe 5 1 1 3 6 8 4
Bury 5 1 1 3 5 7 4
Cheltenham 5 1 1 3 2 4 4
Cambridge United 5 1 1 3 5 10 4
Morecambe 5 1 0 4 1 11 3
Macclesfield 5 0 2 3 5 10 2
Notts County 5 0 1 4 5 13 1
Tuesday, Aug. 21

Tranmere 0, Mansfield Town 0

Macclesfield 1, Cheltenham 1

Newport County 3, Notts County 2

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Grimsby Town 1

Forest Green 0, Stevenage 0

Colchester 6, Crewe 0

Carlisle 2, Port Vale 1

Lincoln City 2, Bury 1

Yeovil 0, Oldham 0

Crawley Town 2, Swindon 2

Morecambe 1, Northampton 0

Cambridge United 0, Exeter 2

Saturday, Aug. 25

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Exeter 0

Carlisle 1, Crewe 0

Tranmere 1, Port Vale 0

Morecambe 0, Oldham 2

Colchester 1, Northampton 2

Yeovil 2, Stevenage 0

Newport County 1, Grimsby Town 0

Macclesfield 1, Mansfield Town 1

Forest Green 1, Swindon 1

Cambridge United 0, Cheltenham 1

Crawley Town 3, Bury 2

Lincoln City 3, Notts County 1

Saturday, Sept. 1

Port Vale vs. Newport County 1400 GMT

Swindon vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Colchester 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT

Bury vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT

Oldham vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT

Northampton vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT

Notts County vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT

Crewe vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT

Stevenage vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT