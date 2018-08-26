HUDDERSFIELD, England (AP) — Huddersfield earned its first Premier League point of the season with a 0-0 draw against Cardiff on Saturday.

After heavy defeats to Manchester City (6-1) and Chelsea (3-0), 10-man Huddersfield held off Cardiff, which has still to score in the league after two draws and one defeat.

Jonathan Hogg was sent off in the 63rd minute of a game between two sides tipped as relegation candidates. Hogg appeared aggravated by Cardiff's Harry Arter but responded badly — first pushing forward with his head, then shoving the midfielder to the ground.

That gave Cardiff time to press for a win which had never previously seemed likely, but the Welsh visitors couldn't find a way through.