BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/08/25 22:14
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Tuesday's Matches

Swansea vs. Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Leeds vs. Preston

QPR vs. Bristol Rovers

Brighton vs. Southampton

AFC Wimbledon vs. West Ham

Burton Albion vs. Aston Villa

Newport County vs. Oxford United

Blackburn vs. Lincoln City

Walsall vs. Macclesfield Town

Cardiff vs. Norwich

Brentford vs. Cheltenham

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wolverhampton

Fulham vs. Exeter

Wycombe vs. Forest Green Rovers

Doncaster vs. Blackpool

Leicester vs. Fleetwood Town

Hull vs. Derby

Middlesbrough vs. Rochdale

West Brom vs. Mansfield Town

Stoke vs. Huddersfield

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Wolverhampton 1, Man City 1

Bournemouth vs. Everton

Huddersfield vs. Cardiff

Southampton vs. Leicester

Arsenal vs. West Ham

Liverpool vs. Brighton

Sunday's Matches

Watford vs. Crystal Palace

Fulham vs. Burnley

Newcastle vs. Chelsea

Monday's Match

Man United vs. Tottenham

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Swansea 2, Leeds 2

Rotherham 2, Hull 3

Derby 2, Ipswich 0

QPR 0, Bristol City 3

Wednesday's Matches

Blackburn 2, Reading 2

Aston Villa 2, Brentford 2

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Millwall 1

Norwich 2, Preston 0

Bolton 1, Birmingham 0

Stoke 0, Wigan 3

Friday's Match

Middlesbrough 1, West Brom 0

Saturday's Matches

Bolton vs. Sheffield United

Swansea vs. Bristol City

Stoke vs. Hull

QPR vs. Wigan

Norwich vs. Leeds

Derby vs. Preston

Blackburn vs. Brentford

Aston Villa vs. Reading

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Ipswich

Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham

Sunday's Match

Rotherham vs. Millwall

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Blackpool 2, Coventry 0

Plymouth 1, Wycombe 1

Charlton 0, Peterborough 1

AFC Wimbledon 1, Walsall 3

Luton Town 2, Southend 0

Rochdale 0, Barnsley 4

Bradford 1, Burton Albion 0

Bristol Rovers 1, Portsmouth 2

Doncaster 0, Shrewsbury 0

Oxford United 2, Accrington Stanley 3

Wednesday's Matches

Gillingham 1, Sunderland 4

Scunthorpe 0, Fleetwood Town 5

Saturday's Matches

Bristol Rovers vs. Southend

Bradford vs. Wycombe

Blackpool vs. Accrington Stanley

Rochdale vs. Walsall

Gillingham vs. Coventry

Oxford United vs. Burton Albion

Doncaster vs. Portsmouth

Scunthorpe vs. Barnsley

Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town

AFC Wimbledon vs. Sunderland

Plymouth vs. Peterborough

Luton Town vs. Shrewsbury

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Tranmere Rovers 0, Mansfield Town 0

Macclesfield Town 1, Cheltenham 1

Newport County 3, Notts County 2

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Grimsby Town 1

Forest Green Rovers 0, Stevenage 0

Colchester 6, Crewe 0

Carlisle 2, Port Vale 1

Lincoln City 2, Bury 1

Yeovil 0, Oldham 0

Crawley Town 2, Swindon 2

Morecambe 1, Northampton 0

Cambridge United 0, Exeter 2

Saturday's Matches

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Exeter

Carlisle vs. Crewe

Tranmere Rovers vs. Port Vale

Morecambe vs. Oldham

Colchester vs. Northampton

Yeovil vs. Stevenage

Newport County vs. Grimsby Town

Macclesfield Town vs. Mansfield Town

Forest Green Rovers vs. Swindon

Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham

Crawley Town vs. Bury

Lincoln City vs. Notts County