LONDON (AP) — Influential British dancer, choreographer and mime artist Lindsay Kemp, known for tutoring singers David Bowie and Kate Bush during his career, has died at 80.

Director Nendi Pinto-Duschunsky, who is making a documentary called "Lindsay Kemp's Last Dance," said Saturday that Kemp died suddenly after a "perfect" day rehearsing with his students.

She wrote on the film's Facebook page that "I'm so sorry to tell you Lindsay passed away last night ... he was very happy and it was very sudden."

The Italian news agency ANSA reported that he died during the night at his home in Livorno, Tuscany.

Kemp was born in 1938 and formed his dance company in the 1960s. He is credited with helping Bowie create his Ziggy Stardust persona and teaching Bush to dance.