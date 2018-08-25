|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|2
|7
|Liverpool
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|Chelsea
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|6
|Watford
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|6
|Tottenham
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|6
|Bournemouth
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6
|Everton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|Leicester
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3
|Man United
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Crystal Palace
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Brighton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|3
|Wolverhampton
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|5
|2
|Southampton
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Burnley
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Cardiff
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|0
|Fulham
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|0
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Huddersfield
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Saturday, Aug. 25
Wolverhampton 1, Man City 1
Bournemouth vs. Everton 1400 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT
Southampton vs. Leicester 1400 GMT
Arsenal vs. West Ham 1400 GMT
Liverpool vs. Brighton 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Aug. 26
Watford vs. Crystal Palace 1230 GMT
Fulham vs. Burnley 1500 GMT
Newcastle vs. Chelsea 1500 GMT
|Monday, Aug. 27
Man United vs. Tottenham 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Middlesbrough
|5
|4
|1
|0
|9
|2
|13
|Leeds
|4
|3
|1
|0
|11
|4
|10
|Bolton
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|3
|10
|Brentford
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
|4
|8
|Aston Villa
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|6
|8
|Swansea
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|3
|8
|West Brom
|5
|2
|1
|2
|13
|8
|7
|Wigan
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|7
|7
|Nottingham Forest
|4
|1
|3
|0
|5
|4
|6
|Blackburn
|4
|1
|3
|0
|5
|4
|6
|Derby
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|7
|6
|Sheffield United
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|7
|6
|Bristol City
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|5
|5
|Millwall
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|5
|5
|Norwich
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|8
|4
|Hull
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|7
|4
|Sheffield Wednesday
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|7
|4
|Preston
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|4
|Rotherham
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|10
|3
|Birmingham
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Ipswich
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|6
|2
|Stoke
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|9
|2
|Reading
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|6
|1
|QPR
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|13
|0
|Tuesday, Aug. 21
Swansea 2, Leeds 2
Rotherham 2, Hull 3
Derby 2, Ipswich 0
QPR 0, Bristol City 3
|Wednesday, Aug. 22
Blackburn 2, Reading 2
Aston Villa 2, Brentford 2
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Millwall 1
Norwich 2, Preston 0
Bolton 1, Birmingham 0
Stoke 0, Wigan 3
|Friday, Aug. 24
Middlesbrough 1, West Brom 0
|Saturday, Aug. 25
Bolton vs. Sheffield United 1400 GMT
Swansea vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT
Stoke vs. Hull 1400 GMT
QPR vs. Wigan 1400 GMT
Norwich vs. Leeds 1400 GMT
Derby vs. Preston 1400 GMT
Blackburn vs. Brentford 1400 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Reading 1400 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Aug. 26
Rotherham vs. Millwall 1130 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Peterborough
|4
|4
|0
|0
|10
|3
|12
|Portsmouth
|4
|4
|0
|0
|9
|3
|12
|Barnsley
|4
|3
|1
|0
|10
|0
|10
|Sunderland
|4
|3
|1
|0
|10
|3
|10
|Walsall
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|4
|10
|Fleetwood Town
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|3
|7
|Doncaster
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|3
|7
|Accrington Stanley
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|6
|7
|Gillingham
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|7
|6
|Bradford
|4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|6
|Blackpool
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2
|5
|AFC Wimbledon
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|5
|Southend
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6
|4
|Charlton
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|4
|Luton Town
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|4
|Coventry
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Rochdale
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|11
|4
|Scunthorpe
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|10
|4
|Bristol Rovers
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|7
|3
|Burton Albion
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|6
|3
|Plymouth
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|5
|2
|Shrewsbury
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Wycombe
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|6
|2
|Oxford United
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|13
|0
|Tuesday, Aug. 21
Blackpool 2, Coventry 0
Plymouth 1, Wycombe 1
Charlton 0, Peterborough 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Walsall 3
Luton Town 2, Southend 0
Rochdale 0, Barnsley 4
Bradford 1, Burton Albion 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Portsmouth 2
Doncaster 0, Shrewsbury 0
Oxford United 2, Accrington Stanley 3
|Wednesday, Aug. 22
Gillingham 1, Sunderland 4
Scunthorpe 0, Fleetwood Town 5
|Saturday, Aug. 25
Bristol Rovers vs. Southend 1400 GMT
Bradford vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT
Rochdale vs. Walsall 1400 GMT
Gillingham vs. Coventry 1400 GMT
Oxford United vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT
Doncaster vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT
Plymouth vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT
Luton Town vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT
|Saturday, Sept. 1
Walsall vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Bradford 1400 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT
Sunderland vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT
Wycombe vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Charlton 1400 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT
Coventry vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT
Burton Albion vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT
Barnsley vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT
Peterborough vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Exeter
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|2
|10
|Lincoln City
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|3
|10
|Colchester
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|1
|8
|Stevenage
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|3
|8
|Milton Keynes Dons
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2
|8
|Carlisle
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|6
|7
|Swindon
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|10
|7
|Newport County
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|6
|7
|Mansfield Town
|4
|1
|3
|0
|6
|3
|6
|Forest Green
|4
|1
|3
|0
|6
|3
|6
|Port Vale
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|4
|6
|Yeovil
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|3
|5
|Oldham
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|4
|5
|Tranmere
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|5
|5
|Grimsby Town
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|6
|5
|Crewe
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|7
|4
|Bury
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|4
|Crawley Town
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6
|4
|Cambridge United
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|9
|4
|Morecambe
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|9
|3
|Northampton
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|6
|2
|Cheltenham
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|4
|1
|Macclesfield
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|9
|1
|Notts County
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|10
|1
|Tuesday, Aug. 21
Tranmere 0, Mansfield Town 0
Macclesfield 1, Cheltenham 1
Newport County 3, Notts County 2
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Grimsby Town 1
Forest Green 0, Stevenage 0
Colchester 6, Crewe 0
Carlisle 2, Port Vale 1
Lincoln City 2, Bury 1
Yeovil 0, Oldham 0
Crawley Town 2, Swindon 2
Morecambe 1, Northampton 0
Cambridge United 0, Exeter 2
|Saturday, Aug. 25
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Exeter 1400 GMT
Carlisle vs. Crewe 1400 GMT
Tranmere vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT
Morecambe vs. Oldham 1400 GMT
Colchester vs. Northampton 1400 GMT
Yeovil vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT
Newport County vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT
Macclesfield vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT
Forest Green vs. Swindon 1400 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Bury 1400 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Notts County 1400 GMT
|Saturday, Sept. 1
Port Vale vs. Newport County 1400 GMT
Swindon vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Colchester 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT
Bury vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT
Oldham vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT
Northampton vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT
Notts County vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT
Stevenage vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT