BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/08/25 22:06
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 3 2 1 0 9 2 7
Liverpool 2 2 0 0 6 0 6
Chelsea 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
Watford 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
Tottenham 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
Bournemouth 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
Everton 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
Leicester 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
Man United 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
Crystal Palace 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Brighton 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
Wolverhampton 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
Southampton 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Newcastle 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Burnley 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Cardiff 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
Arsenal 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
Fulham 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
West Ham 2 0 0 2 1 6 0
Huddersfield 2 0 0 2 1 9 0
Saturday, Aug. 25

Wolverhampton 1, Man City 1

Bournemouth vs. Everton 1400 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT

Southampton vs. Leicester 1400 GMT

Arsenal vs. West Ham 1400 GMT

Liverpool vs. Brighton 1630 GMT

Sunday, Aug. 26

Watford vs. Crystal Palace 1230 GMT

Fulham vs. Burnley 1500 GMT

Newcastle vs. Chelsea 1500 GMT

Monday, Aug. 27

Man United vs. Tottenham 1900 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Middlesbrough 5 4 1 0 9 2 13
Leeds 4 3 1 0 11 4 10
Bolton 4 3 1 0 6 3 10
Brentford 4 2 2 0 10 4 8
Aston Villa 4 2 2 0 9 6 8
Swansea 4 2 2 0 5 3 8
West Brom 5 2 1 2 13 8 7
Wigan 4 2 1 1 10 7 7
Nottingham Forest 4 1 3 0 5 4 6
Blackburn 4 1 3 0 5 4 6
Derby 4 2 0 2 6 7 6
Sheffield United 4 2 0 2 5 7 6
Bristol City 4 1 2 1 6 5 5
Millwall 4 1 2 1 5 5 5
Norwich 4 1 1 2 8 8 4
Hull 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
Sheffield Wednesday 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
Preston 4 1 1 2 3 5 4
Rotherham 4 1 0 3 4 10 3
Birmingham 4 0 2 2 2 4 2
Ipswich 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
Stoke 4 0 2 2 4 9 2
Reading 4 0 1 3 3 6 1
QPR 4 0 0 4 2 13 0
Tuesday, Aug. 21

Swansea 2, Leeds 2

Rotherham 2, Hull 3

Derby 2, Ipswich 0

QPR 0, Bristol City 3

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Blackburn 2, Reading 2

Aston Villa 2, Brentford 2

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Millwall 1

Norwich 2, Preston 0

Bolton 1, Birmingham 0

Stoke 0, Wigan 3

Friday, Aug. 24

Middlesbrough 1, West Brom 0

Saturday, Aug. 25

Bolton vs. Sheffield United 1400 GMT

Swansea vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT

Stoke vs. Hull 1400 GMT

QPR vs. Wigan 1400 GMT

Norwich vs. Leeds 1400 GMT

Derby vs. Preston 1400 GMT

Blackburn vs. Brentford 1400 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Reading 1400 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham 1630 GMT

Sunday, Aug. 26

Rotherham vs. Millwall 1130 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Peterborough 4 4 0 0 10 3 12
Portsmouth 4 4 0 0 9 3 12
Barnsley 4 3 1 0 10 0 10
Sunderland 4 3 1 0 10 3 10
Walsall 4 3 1 0 8 4 10
Fleetwood Town 4 2 1 1 9 3 7
Doncaster 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
Accrington Stanley 4 2 1 1 6 6 7
Gillingham 4 2 0 2 7 7 6
Bradford 4 2 0 2 2 4 6
Blackpool 4 1 2 1 3 2 5
AFC Wimbledon 4 1 2 1 2 3 5
Southend 4 1 1 2 5 6 4
Charlton 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
Luton Town 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
Coventry 4 1 1 2 2 4 4
Rochdale 4 1 1 2 5 11 4
Scunthorpe 4 1 1 2 3 10 4
Bristol Rovers 4 1 0 3 5 7 3
Burton Albion 4 1 0 3 3 6 3
Plymouth 4 0 2 2 3 5 2
Shrewsbury 4 0 2 2 1 3 2
Wycombe 4 0 2 2 2 6 2
Oxford United 4 0 0 4 3 13 0
Tuesday, Aug. 21

Blackpool 2, Coventry 0

Plymouth 1, Wycombe 1

Charlton 0, Peterborough 1

AFC Wimbledon 1, Walsall 3

Luton Town 2, Southend 0

Rochdale 0, Barnsley 4

Bradford 1, Burton Albion 0

Bristol Rovers 1, Portsmouth 2

Doncaster 0, Shrewsbury 0

Oxford United 2, Accrington Stanley 3

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Gillingham 1, Sunderland 4

Scunthorpe 0, Fleetwood Town 5

Saturday, Aug. 25

Bristol Rovers vs. Southend 1400 GMT

Bradford vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT

Blackpool vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT

Rochdale vs. Walsall 1400 GMT

Gillingham vs. Coventry 1400 GMT

Oxford United vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT

Doncaster vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT

Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT

Plymouth vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT

Luton Town vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT

Saturday, Sept. 1

Walsall vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Bradford 1400 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT

Sunderland vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT

Wycombe vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT

Southend vs. Charlton 1400 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT

Coventry vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT

Burton Albion vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT

Barnsley vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT

Peterborough vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Exeter 4 3 1 0 8 2 10
Lincoln City 4 3 1 0 8 3 10
Colchester 4 2 2 0 9 1 8
Stevenage 4 2 2 0 6 3 8
Milton Keynes Dons 4 2 2 0 4 2 8
Carlisle 4 2 1 1 6 6 7
Swindon 4 2 1 1 9 10 7
Newport County 4 2 1 1 5 6 7
Mansfield Town 4 1 3 0 6 3 6
Forest Green 4 1 3 0 6 3 6
Port Vale 4 2 0 2 5 4 6
Yeovil 4 1 2 1 6 3 5
Oldham 4 1 2 1 5 4 5
Tranmere 4 1 2 1 5 5 5
Grimsby Town 4 1 2 1 5 6 5
Crewe 4 1 1 2 6 7 4
Bury 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
Crawley Town 4 1 1 2 4 6 4
Cambridge United 4 1 1 2 5 9 4
Morecambe 4 1 0 3 1 9 3
Northampton 4 0 2 2 4 6 2
Cheltenham 4 0 1 3 1 4 1
Macclesfield 4 0 1 3 4 9 1
Notts County 4 0 1 3 4 10 1
Tuesday, Aug. 21

Tranmere 0, Mansfield Town 0

Macclesfield 1, Cheltenham 1

Newport County 3, Notts County 2

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Grimsby Town 1

Forest Green 0, Stevenage 0

Colchester 6, Crewe 0

Carlisle 2, Port Vale 1

Lincoln City 2, Bury 1

Yeovil 0, Oldham 0

Crawley Town 2, Swindon 2

Morecambe 1, Northampton 0

Cambridge United 0, Exeter 2

Saturday, Aug. 25

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Exeter 1400 GMT

Carlisle vs. Crewe 1400 GMT

Tranmere vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT

Morecambe vs. Oldham 1400 GMT

Colchester vs. Northampton 1400 GMT

Yeovil vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT

Newport County vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT

Macclesfield vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT

Forest Green vs. Swindon 1400 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Bury 1400 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Notts County 1400 GMT

Saturday, Sept. 1

Port Vale vs. Newport County 1400 GMT

Swindon vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Colchester 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT

Bury vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT

Oldham vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT

Northampton vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT

Notts County vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT

Crewe vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT

Stevenage vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT