WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Defending champion Manchester City is denied a third straight win in the Premier League with a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton. Expected title contender Liverpool takes on Brighton, and Arsenal tries to avoid a third successive loss when Unai Emery's side hosts West Ham. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1900 GMT, photos. With separates on Saturday's six games.

CYC--SPANISH VUELTA

MALAGA, Spain — The Spanish Vuelta starts with a short 8-kilometer (4.9-mile) individual time trial on Stage 1. Nairo Quintana is overall favorite since last year's winner Chris Froome opted not to participate. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2000 GMT.

CAR--F1-BELGIAN GP

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Sebastian Vettel posted the fastest time in third and final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday. Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen was second, ahead of Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 300 words, photos. Will be updated with qualifying.

ASIAN GAMES ROUNDUP

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Two countries, 12 women, one significant medal. A combined Koreas crew earned a historic bronze medal at the Asian Games on Saturday by finishing third in the final of the 200-meter traditional — or dragon — boat final behind China and games host Indonesia. It was the first time a combined team from North Korea and South Korea has won a medal at a major multi-sport international event. By John Pye. SENT: 500 words, photos.

— ASIAN GAMES-SEPAKTAKRAW — Thais digging in to keep an Asian game at the Asian Games. By Raj Mohan Viswanathan. SENT: 590 words, photos.

— SWM--ASIAN GAMES-JAPAN STAR — Swimmer Rikako Ikee: A smiling face for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 590 words, photos.

— BAD--ASIAN GAMES-MAKING MILLIONS — Badminton star Sindhu makes millions on Olympic silver medal. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 360 words, photos.

HKN--STANLEY CUP-HUMBOLDT

HUMBOLDT, Saskatchewan — A small Saskatchewan city devastated by a fatal bus crash involving its junior hockey team welcomed a trophy on Friday that fans no doubt hoped would one day be hoisted by one of their boys. SENT: 400 words, photos.

RGU--NEW ZEALAND-AUSTRALIA

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Flyhalf Beauden Barrett scored four tries and contributed 30 points as New Zealand thrashed Australia 40-12 in a Bledisloe Cup rugby test on Saturday to retain the trophy for the 16th straight year. SENT: 840 words, photos.

RGU--ARGENTINA-SOUTH AFRICA

MENDOZA, Argentina — Mario Ledesma coaches Argentina in a home test for the first time, a return match against South Africa in the Rugby Championship. The Springboks won last weekend in Durban. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2200 GMT, photos

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona visits promoted Valladolid seeking a second straight win to start the Spanish league season, while Atletico Madrid hosts Rayo Vallecano. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 130 words by 2015 GMT, 500 words by 2215 GMT. Photos.

SOC--FIFA-PALESTINIANS-MESSI

RAMALLAH, West Bank — The head of Palestinian soccer said Saturday he will appeal FIFA's year-long ban on him for inciting against Argentine superstar Lionel Messi as part of his campaign to stop Argentina's national team from playing in Israel. SENT: 300 words, photo.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Borussia Moenchengladbach hosts Bayer Leverkusen for a Rhine derby, after promoted sides Nuremberg and Fortuna Duesseldorf celebrate their Bundesliga return against Hertha Berlin and Augsburg, respectively. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain aims to maintain its winning start to Ligue 1 against struggling Angers. Promoted Reims at Amiens also hopes to make it three wins from three. UPCOMING: 130 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

SOC--PORTUGUESE ROUNDUP

LISBON, Portugal — Benfica plays Sporting Lisbon in a Portuguese capital derby, while defending champion FC Porto hosts Guimaraes. UPCOMING: 200 words by 0000 GMT.

SOC--MLS-LAFC-GALAXY

CARSON, California — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 499th career goal in the first half, and Carlos Vela converted a penalty early in the second half of the LA Galaxy's 1-1 draw with LAFC on Friday night in the third edition of the new rivalry game dubbed El Trafico. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 460 words.

SOC--MARADONA-STADIUM NAME

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Diego Maradona made his career debut at Argentinos Juniors and the club later named the stadium after the former Argentina captain. But the club recently announced an agreement to re-name its stadium. By Debora Rey. SENT: 320 words.

FBN--TRUMP-ANTHEM

COLUMBUS, Ohio — President Donald Trump again criticized the NFL and its broadcast partners concerning the national anthem. SENT: 250 words, photo.

TEN--US OPEN-50 YEARS

NEW YORK — This year's U.S. Open marks an even half-century since the event formerly known as the U.S. Championships joined the other Grand Slam tournaments in admitting professional players. SENT: 630 words, photos.

TEN--WINSTON-SALEM

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina — The Winston-Salem Open wraps up with the men's singles championship. The event is the final tuneup before the U.S. Open. UPCOMING: 500 words from 2100 GMT start.

TEN--NEW HAVEN

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut — Aryna Sabalenka faces Carla Suárez Navarro in the finals of the Connecticut Open, the final WTA tuneup before next week's U.S. Open. UPCOMING: 400 words by 0100 GMT, photos.

GLF--NORTHERN TRUST

PARAMUS, New Jersey — Brooks Koepka showed some muscle and unleashed a monstrous finish Friday to share the lead in The Northern Trust. Tiger Woods missed yet another putt and was relieved to still be playing. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 970 words, photos.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

REGINA, Saskatchewan — Sung Hyun Park emerged from the scorer's tent to a swarm of fans after shooting an 8-under 64 on Friday in the second round of the CP Women's Open. SENT: 610 words, photos.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Bote hits another winning HR, Cubs beat Reds 3-2 in 10th. SENT: 2,000 words, photos.

