UNION CITY, N.J. (AP) — It's less than three months until Election Day, and New Jersey residents are already seeing a barrage of ads in this year's hotly contested U.S. Senate race.

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez began a TV ad campaign last week, joining months' worth of ads from Republican rival Bob Hugin.

Polls show the contest appearing to tighten.

The contest is already a multimillion-dollar race for a Democratic-controlled seat in a tightly held Republican-led Senate.

The attacks have been sharp and personal, and New Jersey residents have seen them on television and online for months, with the prospect for months more of negative ads.