Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, August 25, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers and t-storms;80;74;Showers and t-storms;82;74;S;8;86%;70%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;108;89;Sunny and very warm;105;91;NNE;8;55%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, warm;100;71;Sunny and windy;93;71;W;20;44%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;87;72;Sunny and nice;84;71;ENE;10;60%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;62;50;Variable cloudiness;65;55;S;11;64%;78%;3

Anchorage, United States;Some sun;61;53;Rain and drizzle;59;53;SSE;13;85%;81%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;96;65;Sunny and nice;90;65;E;7;19%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Brief p.m. showers;55;46;A shower or two;63;45;NNW;7;67%;74%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and cooler;65;41;Plenty of sunshine;67;41;ESE;6;43%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;89;71;A shower in the p.m.;90;74;SSW;7;56%;58%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;59;51;Partly sunny;59;46;SSW;9;64%;29%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;111;84;Sunny and hot;112;82;NW;14;18%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;92;73;High clouds;92;72;SSW;6;55%;29%;6

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, less humid;82;69;A p.m. t-storm;81;68;W;10;71%;67%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;88;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;80;SW;8;76%;66%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;80;69;Partly sunny;78;70;SSW;12;62%;65%;6

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;72;A t-storm or two;88;72;S;6;70%;84%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;91;65;A p.m. t-storm;80;55;WNW;7;66%;83%;6

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;70;51;Clouds and sun;68;51;SSW;8;48%;5%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;66;47;Rather cloudy;66;49;SE;9;64%;66%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;87;59;Partly sunny, nice;85;62;SSE;6;42%;26%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;70;53;Cloudy, a t-storm;63;48;N;14;78%;55%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or t-storm;62;48;Periods of sun;66;56;S;8;60%;62%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;89;65;Sunny and hot;91;65;SE;4;44%;7%;6

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm or two;81;59;A t-storm in spots;64;52;N;15;85%;75%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;55;43;Mostly sunny;64;51;NNW;10;57%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;65;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;64;NW;5;41%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Spotty showers;82;77;Spotty showers;83;75;SW;9;81%;92%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;99;77;Mostly sunny;96;77;N;8;40%;3%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;P.M. rain, windy;58;43;A shower;53;49;W;17;58%;81%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;67;A shower or t-storm;82;67;SSE;4;64%;80%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;97;81;Clouds and sun, warm;96;80;SSW;6;61%;66%;8

Chicago, United States;Warmer with clearing;84;72;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;SSW;7;66%;78%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;86;78;Showers around;85;77;SW;9;77%;85%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;63;52;A shower or two;64;53;WSW;10;59%;82%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;87;79;Cloudy;87;79;W;14;76%;19%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunshine;98;79;Sunny;97;79;SSE;9;53%;4%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing and humid;81;67;Partly sunny, nice;87;67;SE;9;67%;10%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;91;79;A t-storm in spots;91;80;E;7;71%;78%;11

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;90;63;Mostly sunny;91;62;SSW;7;26%;20%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;81;A stray thunderstorm;94;81;SSE;9;68%;55%;11

Dili, East Timor;Warm with some sun;96;69;Nice with some sun;89;70;ESE;6;56%;29%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;63;50;Rain and drizzle;66;51;WSW;17;88%;83%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Brilliant sunshine;94;60;Sunny and pleasant;88;60;NNE;7;19%;1%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;86;71;Nice with sunshine;83;74;ENE;8;67%;25%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;77;SW;7;76%;66%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;77;51;Sunny and pleasant;81;51;ENE;5;37%;0%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A t-storm in spots;89;74;E;8;68%;66%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;66;52;Mostly cloudy;63;51;SW;11;77%;70%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;91;77;A t-storm or two;91;76;SW;9;79%;75%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;92;79;A p.m. t-storm;87;78;E;5;84%;79%;7

Honolulu, United States;Wind and rain;85;74;A shower or two;86;75;SE;12;66%;93%;3

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;86;73;A t-storm in spots;82;72;W;8;71%;63%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;93;75;A morning shower;91;76;N;8;68%;64%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;86;72;Mostly sunny, humid;86;73;ENE;7;66%;13%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;92;75;Clouds and sun;93;76;E;7;57%;26%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;102;86;Partly sunny, warm;98;85;N;12;56%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;74;52;Sunshine and nice;77;38;S;11;34%;25%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;102;60;Sunny and not as hot;91;61;NNW;5;16%;29%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;86;80;Low clouds breaking;86;79;WSW;13;67%;26%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;77;68;Afternoon t-storms;83;68;SSE;5;83%;99%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;A p.m. t-storm;99;81;A shower or t-storm;102;81;W;11;34%;60%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;86;58;Warm with sunshine;87;61;SE;6;39%;2%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A t-storm in spots;91;80;E;13;60%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A shower or t-storm;87;71;A shower or t-storm;87;71;S;7;59%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;A heavy thunderstorm;93;80;Showers and t-storms;92;81;SSE;7;77%;81%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;93;74;A t-storm in spots;92;74;E;5;70%;55%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;56;30;A passing shower;55;29;ESE;7;48%;66%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;83;75;A shower or t-storm;83;73;SSW;8;79%;60%;12

Lima, Peru;Clearing;65;59;Turning sunny;65;59;S;6;74%;7%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;84;62;Plenty of sun;88;62;N;6;53%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;66;52;Rain and drizzle;61;55;SW;15;76%;96%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;82;67;Low clouds, then sun;82;67;S;6;58%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;82;70;A shower or t-storm;78;68;WSW;7;76%;66%;4

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and warm;93;62;Partly sunny;92;65;S;4;37%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;High clouds;87;83;A morning shower;89;81;WNW;11;65%;93%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;93;76;A shower or t-storm;88;74;SSW;4;75%;67%;8

Manila, Philippines;Showers around;86;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;78;WSW;8;77%;67%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine;64;40;A shower in the p.m.;60;43;SSW;8;68%;82%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;76;56;A p.m. t-storm;73;55;NE;5;56%;80%;11

Miami, United States;A morning t-storm;87;80;A morning t-storm;89;80;ENE;10;72%;86%;8

Minsk, Belarus;A heavy thunderstorm;80;61;Partly sunny;78;56;NNW;6;79%;77%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;82;75;Some brightening;82;75;SSW;12;66%;32%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cool with some sun;52;41;Plenty of sunshine;62;47;NW;10;61%;1%;4

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;83;66;Showers around;78;68;SW;5;73%;85%;2

Moscow, Russia;Sunny, nice and warm;78;53;Mainly cloudy, warm;81;56;SSE;6;44%;0%;4

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;84;79;Spotty showers;84;79;SW;12;84%;91%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Inc. clouds;74;56;Cloudy;73;55;E;6;69%;44%;6

New York, United States;Nice with sunshine;80;66;Mostly sunny;83;72;SW;7;60%;21%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;95;71;Mostly sunny;93;72;W;10;48%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;78;57;A t-storm around;69;51;SSE;8;72%;44%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;94;78;Mostly sunny, humid;93;77;SW;7;62%;33%;9

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;64;46;Mostly cloudy;63;44;NNE;4;68%;44%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;79;63;A t-storm or two;79;63;SW;11;80%;76%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers;83;77;A stray shower;83;77;ESE;13;78%;65%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;77;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;WNW;7;83%;80%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;91;75;Afternoon showers;91;75;NE;6;75%;100%;11

Paris, France;Spotty showers;66;45;Partly sunny, nice;71;62;SW;7;45%;64%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;68;47;Plenty of sunshine;69;46;SE;7;65%;2%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;Decreasing clouds;91;78;WSW;9;68%;44%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;84;74;A shower in the p.m.;87;74;SSE;13;86%;84%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;74;A t-storm in spots;94;74;ESE;5;49%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A passing shower;68;52;Decreasing clouds;67;47;ESE;6;42%;1%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;84;61;Nice with some sun;84;63;NNW;4;70%;4%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;76;51;Clouds and sun, nice;75;51;S;10;41%;39%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;82;65;Plenty of sunshine;86;70;SSW;8;55%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;83;73;Rain and drizzle;82;72;SE;10;67%;66%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning out cloudy;52;44;An afternoon shower;52;46;SE;5;68%;66%;3

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;68;54;Couple of t-storms;65;52;SW;5;79%;83%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of sun;83;68;Occasional rain;69;65;SE;9;71%;88%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;110;80;Sunny and very warm;109;80;NW;13;9%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;A p.m. t-storm;85;68;Mostly sunny;80;60;N;8;52%;25%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers around;72;56;A little p.m. rain;67;56;S;6;75%;90%;2

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;66;56;Clouds to sun;66;57;WSW;10;72%;1%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;65;A p.m. t-storm;76;66;ENE;6;76%;82%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;78;A shower in places;86;79;ESE;12;71%;65%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;77;65;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;N;5;90%;83%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;82;59;Increasing clouds;84;62;NW;8;26%;11%;14

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;68;47;Sunny and warmer;79;47;ENE;3;39%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A t-storm in spots;86;73;N;6;73%;65%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;82;54;Mostly sunny;90;56;N;5;49%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Some sun returning;67;56;Mostly cloudy;67;56;SW;6;78%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sunshine;86;67;A little p.m. rain;83;71;SE;4;71%;97%;3

Shanghai, China;Showers around;84;79;A t-storm or two;86;81;SE;13;86%;72%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;89;81;A t-storm in spots;91;81;S;6;70%;65%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;84;60;Mostly sunny;85;60;SW;5;58%;70%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;79;A shower in places;87;79;E;12;67%;72%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;66;53;Mainly cloudy;64;49;WSW;7;65%;13%;3

Sydney, Australia;Brief showers;68;54;Spotty showers;62;53;WSW;6;75%;92%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Afternoon showers;90;79;Showers and t-storms;91;76;WNW;5;80%;91%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler;68;54;Mostly cloudy;64;54;SSW;7;70%;55%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;89;61;Sunny and beautiful;84;60;NNE;8;25%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;84;65;Mostly sunny;87;66;ENE;7;44%;27%;7

Tehran, Iran;Abundant sunshine;95;73;Nice with sunshine;95;74;SE;7;21%;3%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;89;78;Partly sunny, nice;88;78;W;8;50%;27%;10

Tirana, Albania;Partial sunshine;91;71;Showers around;88;68;E;4;64%;89%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;94;81;Very hot;96;80;S;10;66%;13%;9

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy, humid;77;71;A t-storm in spots;82;72;NNW;11;79%;46%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;88;75;Sunny and pleasant;91;77;ESE;7;52%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;88;70;Sunny and pleasant;88;70;W;8;55%;10%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Showers and t-storms;61;50;Clouds and sun;69;46;NNE;8;64%;32%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Rather cloudy;66;55;A shower in the a.m.;65;53;WNW;4;69%;59%;2

Vienna, Austria;A little rain;68;54;Occasional rain;67;49;NW;15;64%;57%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;83;76;A stray thunderstorm;84;75;SSW;7;82%;84%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thunderstorms;71;53;Showers and t-storms;67;49;NW;5;80%;83%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;69;54;Showers and t-storms;59;48;W;8;87%;66%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;52;45;Sunshine and breezy;59;51;N;15;69%;0%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;84;75;Overcast, downpours;85;75;SW;8;85%;88%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Abundant sunshine;91;62;Mostly sunny, warm;92;62;NE;4;37%;6%;8

