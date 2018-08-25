Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, August 25, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers and t-storms;27;23;Showers and t-storms;28;23;S;14;86%;70%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;42;31;Sunny and very warm;41;33;NNE;12;55%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, warm;38;22;Sunny and windy;34;22;W;33;44%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;Sunny and nice;29;22;ENE;17;60%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;16;10;Variable cloudiness;18;13;S;18;64%;78%;3

Anchorage, United States;Some sun;16;12;Rain and drizzle;15;12;SSE;21;85%;81%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;35;18;Sunny and nice;32;18;E;12;19%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Brief p.m. showers;13;8;A shower or two;17;7;NNW;12;67%;74%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and cooler;19;5;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;ESE;10;43%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;SSW;11;56%;58%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;15;10;Partly sunny;15;8;SSW;14;64%;29%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;44;29;Sunny and hot;44;28;NW;23;18%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;33;23;High clouds;33;22;SSW;10;55%;29%;6

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, less humid;28;20;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;W;16;71%;67%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;SW;12;76%;66%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;Partly sunny;26;21;SSW;20;62%;65%;6

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;31;22;A t-storm or two;31;22;S;9;70%;84%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;33;18;A p.m. t-storm;27;13;WNW;12;66%;83%;6

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;21;10;Clouds and sun;20;10;SSW;14;48%;5%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;19;9;Rather cloudy;19;9;SE;14;64%;66%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;31;15;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;SSE;10;42%;26%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;21;11;Cloudy, a t-storm;17;9;N;23;78%;55%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or t-storm;17;9;Periods of sun;19;13;S;12;60%;62%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;32;18;Sunny and hot;33;18;SE;7;44%;7%;6

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm or two;27;15;A t-storm in spots;18;11;N;24;85%;75%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;13;6;Mostly sunny;18;11;NNW;16;57%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;18;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;18;NW;8;41%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Spotty showers;28;25;Spotty showers;29;24;SW;15;81%;92%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;25;Mostly sunny;36;25;N;13;40%;3%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;P.M. rain, windy;15;6;A shower;12;9;W;27;58%;81%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;19;A shower or t-storm;28;19;SSE;7;64%;80%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;36;27;Clouds and sun, warm;36;27;SSW;10;61%;66%;8

Chicago, United States;Warmer with clearing;29;22;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSW;11;66%;78%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;30;26;Showers around;29;25;SW;15;77%;85%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;17;11;A shower or two;18;12;WSW;17;59%;82%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;31;26;Cloudy;31;26;W;22;76%;19%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunshine;37;26;Sunny;36;26;SSE;14;53%;4%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing and humid;27;20;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;SE;14;67%;10%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;27;E;12;71%;78%;11

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;32;17;Mostly sunny;33;17;SSW;11;26%;20%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;27;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;SSE;14;68%;55%;11

Dili, East Timor;Warm with some sun;36;21;Nice with some sun;31;21;ESE;9;56%;29%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;17;10;Rain and drizzle;19;11;WSW;28;88%;83%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Brilliant sunshine;35;16;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;NNE;12;19%;1%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;30;22;Nice with sunshine;29;23;ENE;12;67%;25%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;SW;11;76%;66%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;25;10;Sunny and pleasant;27;11;ENE;8;37%;0%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;13;68%;66%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;19;11;Mostly cloudy;17;10;SW;17;77%;70%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;33;25;A t-storm or two;33;25;SW;15;79%;75%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;E;8;84%;79%;7

Honolulu, United States;Wind and rain;29;23;A shower or two;30;24;SE;19;66%;93%;3

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;30;23;A t-storm in spots;28;22;W;14;71%;63%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;34;24;A morning shower;33;24;N;12;68%;64%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;30;22;Mostly sunny, humid;30;23;ENE;11;66%;13%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;33;24;Clouds and sun;34;24;E;11;57%;26%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;39;30;Partly sunny, warm;37;29;N;19;56%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;Sunshine and nice;25;3;S;18;34%;25%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;39;15;Sunny and not as hot;33;16;NNW;8;16%;29%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;30;27;Low clouds breaking;30;26;WSW;21;67%;26%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;25;20;Afternoon t-storms;28;20;SSE;8;83%;99%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;A p.m. t-storm;37;27;A shower or t-storm;39;27;W;18;34%;60%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;30;14;Warm with sunshine;31;16;SE;10;39%;2%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;E;21;60%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A shower or t-storm;31;22;A shower or t-storm;31;22;S;11;59%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;A heavy thunderstorm;34;27;Showers and t-storms;33;27;SSE;12;77%;81%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;34;24;A t-storm in spots;33;23;E;9;70%;55%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;13;-1;A passing shower;13;-1;ESE;11;48%;66%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;28;24;A shower or t-storm;29;23;SSW;13;79%;60%;12

Lima, Peru;Clearing;18;15;Turning sunny;19;15;S;10;74%;7%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;29;17;Plenty of sun;31;17;N;10;53%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;19;11;Rain and drizzle;16;13;SW;25;76%;96%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;28;19;Low clouds, then sun;28;19;S;9;58%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;A shower or t-storm;26;20;WSW;11;76%;66%;4

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and warm;34;16;Partly sunny;33;18;S;7;37%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;High clouds;31;28;A morning shower;31;27;WNW;17;65%;93%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;34;24;A shower or t-storm;31;23;SSW;6;75%;67%;8

Manila, Philippines;Showers around;30;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;WSW;13;77%;67%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine;18;4;A shower in the p.m.;16;6;SSW;13;68%;82%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;NE;8;56%;80%;11

Miami, United States;A morning t-storm;31;27;A morning t-storm;32;27;ENE;16;72%;86%;8

Minsk, Belarus;A heavy thunderstorm;27;16;Partly sunny;25;13;NNW;10;79%;77%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;28;24;Some brightening;28;24;SSW;19;66%;32%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cool with some sun;11;5;Plenty of sunshine;16;8;NW;16;61%;1%;4

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;28;19;Showers around;26;20;SW;7;73%;85%;2

Moscow, Russia;Sunny, nice and warm;26;12;Mainly cloudy, warm;27;13;SSE;10;44%;0%;4

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;29;26;Spotty showers;29;26;SW;19;84%;91%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Inc. clouds;23;13;Cloudy;23;13;E;10;69%;44%;6

New York, United States;Nice with sunshine;27;19;Mostly sunny;28;22;SW;12;60%;21%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;Mostly sunny;34;22;W;15;48%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;25;14;A t-storm around;20;11;SSE;14;72%;44%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;34;25;Mostly sunny, humid;34;25;SW;11;62%;33%;9

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;18;8;Mostly cloudy;17;6;NNE;6;68%;44%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;26;17;A t-storm or two;26;17;SW;18;80%;76%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers;28;25;A stray shower;28;25;ESE;22;78%;65%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;WNW;12;83%;80%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;33;24;Afternoon showers;33;24;NE;10;75%;100%;11

Paris, France;Spotty showers;19;7;Partly sunny, nice;22;17;SW;11;45%;64%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;20;8;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;SE;12;65%;2%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;Decreasing clouds;33;26;WSW;15;68%;44%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;29;23;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;SSE;21;86%;84%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ESE;9;49%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A passing shower;20;11;Decreasing clouds;19;8;ESE;10;42%;1%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;29;16;Nice with some sun;29;17;NNW;7;70%;4%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;24;11;Clouds and sun, nice;24;10;S;16;41%;39%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;Plenty of sunshine;30;21;SSW;12;55%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;28;23;Rain and drizzle;28;22;SE;17;67%;66%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning out cloudy;11;7;An afternoon shower;11;8;SE;9;68%;66%;3

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;20;12;Couple of t-storms;18;11;SW;9;79%;83%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of sun;28;20;Occasional rain;21;18;SE;14;71%;88%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;43;27;Sunny and very warm;43;26;NW;20;9%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;Mostly sunny;27;16;N;12;52%;25%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers around;22;13;A little p.m. rain;19;13;S;10;75%;90%;2

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;19;13;Clouds to sun;19;14;WSW;16;72%;1%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;ENE;10;76%;82%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;26;A shower in places;30;26;ESE;20;71%;65%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;N;8;90%;83%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;28;15;Increasing clouds;29;17;NW;13;26%;11%;14

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;20;8;Sunny and warmer;26;8;ENE;5;39%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;N;10;73%;65%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;28;12;Mostly sunny;32;13;N;8;49%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Some sun returning;19;14;Mostly cloudy;19;13;SW;9;78%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sunshine;30;19;A little p.m. rain;28;22;SE;6;71%;97%;3

Shanghai, China;Showers around;29;26;A t-storm or two;30;27;SE;20;86%;72%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;S;10;70%;65%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;29;16;Mostly sunny;30;16;SW;8;58%;70%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;26;A shower in places;31;26;E;20;67%;72%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;19;12;Mainly cloudy;18;9;WSW;12;65%;13%;3

Sydney, Australia;Brief showers;20;12;Spotty showers;17;12;WSW;10;75%;92%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Afternoon showers;32;26;Showers and t-storms;33;24;WNW;9;80%;91%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler;20;12;Mostly cloudy;18;12;SSW;11;70%;55%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;32;16;Sunny and beautiful;29;16;NNE;12;25%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny;30;19;ENE;12;44%;27%;7

Tehran, Iran;Abundant sunshine;35;23;Nice with sunshine;35;23;SE;11;21%;3%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;31;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;W;14;50%;27%;10

Tirana, Albania;Partial sunshine;33;22;Showers around;31;20;E;7;64%;89%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;34;27;Very hot;36;27;S;15;66%;13%;9

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy, humid;25;22;A t-storm in spots;28;22;NNW;17;79%;46%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;Sunny and pleasant;33;25;ESE;12;52%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;31;21;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;W;13;55%;10%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Showers and t-storms;16;10;Clouds and sun;21;8;NNE;13;64%;32%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Rather cloudy;19;13;A shower in the a.m.;18;11;WNW;7;69%;59%;2

Vienna, Austria;A little rain;20;12;Occasional rain;19;9;NW;24;64%;57%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;28;24;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;SSW;11;82%;84%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thunderstorms;21;12;Showers and t-storms;19;9;NW;8;80%;83%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;20;12;Showers and t-storms;15;9;W;14;87%;66%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;11;7;Sunshine and breezy;15;10;N;24;69%;0%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Overcast, downpours;30;24;SW;12;85%;88%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Abundant sunshine;33;17;Mostly sunny, warm;34;17;NE;6;37%;6%;8

