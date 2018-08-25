MADRID (AP) — Relatives of the late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco say the family will take charge of his remains after Spain's current government has them exhumed.

Franco's grandson Francis Franco told Spanish newspaper La Razon in a report published Saturday: "Of course we will take charge of the remains of my grandfather."

The grandson says the family doesn't plan to fight the legal changes Spain's center-left government approved Friday to have Franco's body dug up and removed from a mausoleum the general had built to honor the nation's civil war dead.

Franco led a rightist uprising that ignited the bloody 1936-1939 civil war. He died in 1975 after four decades of authoritarian rule.

His grandson says the family will decide in the next 15 days where the remains will reside next.