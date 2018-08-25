More indigenous dengue fever cases have been reported in Taichung, including a four-year-old girl, the youngest victim this year, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Saturday.

The central Taiwanese city has reported six new cases, among them the young child who still has a fever and is receiving treatment, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo said.

Symptoms of dengue fever are generally milder in younger children, but need to be closely monitored for 4-6 days after being contracted, Lo said.

However, he also cautioned parents that the best protection is to prevent bites by infected mosquitoes and suggested children wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in dengue fever epidemic areas.

As for other patients, the CDC official said four recently visited a recreational farm in the city's Dali District, while two others were in the same vicinity during the incubation period prior to the onset of the disease.

Lo said that given the proximity of their recent activities they were likely infected by the same cluster infection.

According to the CDC, five are currently being treated at local hospitals, while one has since returned home.

New Taipei's Xinzhuang District, which has also been hit by the mosquito-borne disease, reported one new dengue case on Saturday.

The patient is a man in his 60s who developed symptoms of the illness on Aug. 20. Tests later confirmed that he had contracted dengue fever and he is being treated at a local hospital.

As of Aug. 24, the number of indigenous dengue fever cases in Taiwan this year is 40, of which 19 are in New Taipei (Xinzhuang only), Taichung 15, Taipei 2, Chiayi County 2, Taoyuan 1, and Kaohsiung 1, according to official CDC data. (By Chen Wei-ting and Ko Lin)