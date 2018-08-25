  1. Home
  2. Environment

Heavy rain warning issued for every municipality of Taiwan proper

Taiwan set for heavy rain and strong winds overnight, says CWB

  351
By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/25 17:45
Taipei 101 shrouded in rain clouds.

Taipei 101 shrouded in rain clouds. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a heavy rain warning for every municipality on Taiwan proper, as well as Penghu County, at 3.50 p.m. on Aug. 25.

A strong wind advisory has also been issued for the majority of Taiwan's coast, winding southward from the most northern tip of Yilan County, all the way down and around to the northern edge of Taichung City.

The weather overnight is mild with a moderate chance of rain and expected maximum of 29-30 degrees Celsius in the north and east area of Taiwan. The rest of Taiwan is slightly cooler with an expected maximum temperature of between 27-28 degrees Celsius, and rain can be expected in the central and south area of Taiwan proper.


CWB heavy rain warning (yellow) and strong wind advisory (gold) for Aug. 25

A total of 20 municipalities have been issued the heavy rain warning, and 11 municipalities were issued a strong wind advisory.  

The CWB said that as the slow moving tropical depression which caused widespread damage and death starting from Aug. 23 leaves Taiwan, short-term heavy rainfall is expected, with potential for lightning strikes.

A heavy rain warning is used if an area is expected to see rainfall exceed 80 millimeters within 24 hours, or 40 millimeters within one hour.
Central Weather Bureau
rain warning
tropical depression

RELATED ARTICLES

Tropical depression to continue lashing southern Taiwan
Tropical depression to continue lashing southern Taiwan
2018/08/25 10:19
1 killed, 11 injured in torrential rains in southern Taiwan
1 killed, 11 injured in torrential rains in southern Taiwan
2018/08/25 09:35
Massive deluge in southern Taiwan injures 5, floods 248 homes in Tainan
Massive deluge in southern Taiwan injures 5, floods 248 homes in Tainan
2018/08/24 11:33
18 Taiwan counties, cities on alert for heavy to extremely torrential rain
18 Taiwan counties, cities on alert for heavy to extremely torrential rain
2018/08/24 10:14
Two dead, one injured, as scaffolding collapses during storm in South Taiwan
Two dead, one injured, as scaffolding collapses during storm in South Taiwan
2018/08/23 17:54