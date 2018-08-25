TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a heavy rain warning for every municipality on Taiwan proper, as well as Penghu County, at 3.50 p.m. on Aug. 25.

A strong wind advisory has also been issued for the majority of Taiwan's coast, winding southward from the most northern tip of Yilan County, all the way down and around to the northern edge of Taichung City.

The weather overnight is mild with a moderate chance of rain and expected maximum of 29-30 degrees Celsius in the north and east area of Taiwan. The rest of Taiwan is slightly cooler with an expected maximum temperature of between 27-28 degrees Celsius, and rain can be expected in the central and south area of Taiwan proper.



CWB heavy rain warning (yellow) and strong wind advisory (gold) for Aug. 25

A total of 20 municipalities have been issued the heavy rain warning, and 11 municipalities were issued a strong wind advisory.

The CWB said that as the slow moving tropical depression which caused widespread damage and death starting from Aug. 23 leaves Taiwan, short-term heavy rainfall is expected, with potential for lightning strikes.

A heavy rain warning is used if an area is expected to see rainfall exceed 80 millimeters within 24 hours, or 40 millimeters within one hour.