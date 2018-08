AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand beat Australia 40-12 at Eden Park on Saturday to retain the Bledisloe Cup and remain unbeaten after two rounds of the Rugby Championship:

___

New Zealand 40 (Beauden Barrett 4, Joe Moody, Liam Squire tries; Beauden Barrett 5 conversions), Australia 12 (Will Genia, Reece Hodge tries; Bernard Foley conversion). HT: 14-7.